With free agency approaching at season’s end, the possibility has always existed that Nathan Eovaldi’s days in Boston might be numbered.
Now as he lands on the injured list again, it’s worth wondering if we’ve already seen the last of Eovaldi in a Red Sox uniform?
Tuesday Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the outcome the Red Sox wished to avoid after Eovaldi was scratched from his last scheduled start in Pittsburgh due to soreness in his trapezius muscle. The hope was Eovaldi might be able to start Tuesday against Toronto instead, but after the veteran starting pitcher did not bounce back as hoped the club had no choice but to shut him down.
“He feels a little bit of soreness, he’s going to see the doctor again today, he had some testing yesterday,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday afternoon. “Nothing structural, but his last bullpen he didn’t even try. He played catch and felt fatigued, whatever the feeling he has, so we want to make sure he’s ok.”
Cora said he expects Eovaldi will pitch again this season, but the last time he went on the injured list with a hip and back issue earlier this year the injury proved more serious and longer-lasting than originally expected.
If this latest injury follows a similar course, it may not leave much time for Eovaldi to make it back.
Though there’s always a chance Eovaldi could make a quick recovery or re-sign with the Red Sox this offseason, it feels more likely this could be it. and if Eovaldi is finished in Boston, then it will mark the end of a remarkably successful tenure nobody could have predicted when he was added at the trade deadline four years ago.
Acquired from Tampa Bay for right-hander Jalen Beeks in July of 2018, Eovaldi was a walking question-mark coming off his second Tommy John surgery. At that point Eovaldi had only ever made every start in a season once in his career, and he’d missed the entire 2017 campaign as a result of his elbow surgery.
Eovaldi made an immediate impact, posting a 3.33 ERA in 12 games down the stretch with the Red Sox before delivering an instantly iconic six innings of relief out of the bullpen in Boston’s 18-inning Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. The Red Sox would rally to win the title at Dodger Stadium two nights later.
Following that effort Eovaldi was rewarded with a four-year, $68 million extension, which initially seemed a bad investment but later came to look like a steal once Eovaldi shook off an injury-plagued 2019 to emerge as Boston’s most reliable starter from 2020 onwards.
All told, Eovaldi has gone 25-18 with a 4.12 ERA, 461 strikeouts and 7.2 wins above replacement in 452 innings since coming to Boston. Beeks, for the record, has gone 14-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 211 strikeouts and 1.6 WAR in 219.1 innings for Tampa Bay since the deal, mostly out of the bullpen.
The Red Sox obviously have no regrets about making that deal, and no matter what his future holds, Eovaldi deserves recognition as a true diamond in the rough and as one of the Red Sox most important additions in recent club history.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.