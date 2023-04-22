Finleigh Simonds‘ birthday wasn’t until Saturday, but the Haverhill High track star celebrated a day early.
Simonds anchored the winning sprint medley relay and distance medley relay — joined by teammates Brenna Corcoran and Sophia Riley on both — leading local competitors at the MSTCA Multi Fest at North Andover High on Friday.
“It was a really really good day,” said Simonds. “It was almost like getting an early birthday gift! It meant a lot, doing what I love right before my birthday. It’s definitely going to make my birthday even more special.
“It meant so, so much to me to anchor the two winning relays. To be on relay teams with my best friends, who I work so hard with every single day, is so important to me. It felt so rewarding to win and to show off some of our hard work today.”
Simonds (800 meter), Corcoran (400), Riley (200) and Gianna Spero (200) won the spring medley in 4:22.54. Corcoran (1,200), Riley (400), Lauren Downer (800) and Simonds (1,600) then won the distance medley in 13:13.53.
“It meant a lot to me to be able to be a part of two winning relays today!” said Corcoran. “It was our first SMR and DMR of the season and we excelled in both. I’m very proud of my team. Throughout the season, we want to improve our times and hopefully qualify for New Balance Nationals and break both relays school records.”
JACQUES DOES IT ALL
North Andover’s Nate Jacques was a busy many for the hosts at the Multi Fest.
The Eagle-Tribune All-Star led the hurdles relay to victory, joined by Cole Brimmer, Nate Solivan and Zack Traficante.
Jacques did that while also scoring a stellar sixth place finish in the pentathlon.
“For the relay, we really just came in trying to get a time to see if we have a chance for Nationals,” said Jacques. “Winning wasn’t really on our mind. With Jacob Nuttal hurt, we had Cole Brimmer fill in, and he did really well. We all did.
“For the pent, it was kinda the same thing. I just wanted to see what I needed to work on for the state meet. I surprised myself in the long jump getting my first PR ever since freshman year. The 1,500 really tested me, but doing well in the other events allowed me to place. Overall, still a lot of work to be done.”
Also for the Scarlet Knight, the 4x200 of Soham Nath, Jimmy Nguyen, Owen Delaney and Andrew Webster was second and the sprint medley relay of Webster, Nguyen, Brendan Dee and Nath was third.
