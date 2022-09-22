WINDHAM, N.H. -- Haverhill's Nicky Tejada (2-0, 2 KO's) will return to the ring on Thanksgiving Eve, Wed., Nov. 23, at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham as he takes on Watertown, N.Y.'s Javier Torres.
This fight will mark Tejada's Castleton debut. Tejada made his pro debut in June scoring a second round TKO over Syracuse's Mike Taylor at a fight card as part of International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend in Verona, New York. Tejada then made his local debut this past summer in Melrose making quick work of Maine's Carl Langston.
"I'm excited to be fighting at The Castleton finally," said Tejada. "In high school, I went to prom there. My dad's wedding was there and now I get to box there. I can't wait."
Javier Torres, known as "The Puerto Rican Powerhouse", is a combat sports athlete who boasts an undefeated kickboxing record entering this fight and has previously competed, and won, in the Northeast Amateur MMA Championships. He'll be making his pro debut against the young Tejada.
"I'm excited to be making my pro boxing debut," said Torres. "I love competing. This is something I've wanted to do for a long time, and I can't wait to embark on this new journey, throw some hands and make this fight a banger."
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with first fight taking place at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.