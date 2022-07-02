CHICAGO — The Driscolls knew it might be a while before a chance like this came around again.
Last year the family, including Rick Driscoll and his wife Sally of Bradford, plus his brother Glenn and his wife Becky of Haverhill, set a goal to see the Red Sox play a game in every MLB ballpark. Knowing it had been 10 years since the last time the Red Sox visited Wrigley Field, they immediately circled the Fourth of July weekend series as soon as the schedule came out.
“We said ‘oh we’ve got to go to the Cubs, that’s a big one,’” said Rick Driscoll. “So here we are.”
The Driscolls are among the many Red Sox fans who made the trip to Chicago this weekend, and if they have their way this will be the first of many trips to come. The foursome’s ballpark journey started last fall when they caught Boston’s year-end road trip to Baltimore and Washington, and as their kids get older and their schedules open up they hope to hit a bunch more parks every year.
“The premise is we have to go to all of the parks together,” Rick said. “So that’s the goal, we’ll see.”
Baseball has always been an important part of the Driscolls’ lives. Glenn and Becky met at Fenway Park years ago, and Rick and Sally have attended lots of games over the years.
One in particular stands out.
“I got tickets back in 2007, I was at a bar traveling for work and a guy said ‘oh Red Sox fan?’ Actually, I think because I was in the military, he said ‘hey I’d love to give you tickets to the game on Sept. 1, I can’t go.’ So I said sure!” said Rick, who is set to retire after 31 years serving with the Massachusetts Army National Guard later this fall. “Well, it turned out that was Clay Buchholz’s no-hitter. So we went to Clay Buchholz’s no-hitter.”
Individually the family members have been to several other parks too, including Toronto, Tampa Bay and Miami, but going forward they plan on revisiting old ones together, ideally this October as part of a playoff trip or at some other point down the line.
“Once we retire in a few years it will be a little easier to do a weekend stint but with kids in college and grandkids and work it’s a little more difficult,” Rick said.
As for Wrigley Field, the Driscolls loved checking out the old ballpark, even if the games largely didn’t work out for the Red Sox.
“It’s a lot like Fenway,” Driscoll said. “It’s an intimate ballpark, some of the further seats are still pretty good. I liked it, it’s clean, you move well in the park through concessions and everything, it wasn’t bad.”
