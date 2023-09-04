HAVERHILL – Doug Ryan and basketball have been best pals for nearly three decades, first has a top-flight youth and high school player in Burlington and later at Framingham State, before more than a dozen years as a coach.
His focus always has been with the boys.
He never really contemplated coaching girls, other than a particular program at Haverhill High, which opened up this summer. But working at the Hunking School in Bradford, talking to former players and girls that love the game, it got him thinking.
And now it’s his job.
“As I told Tom O’Brien, the Haverhill AD, this was the only program I would come to,” said Ryan, who since 2014 has been an assistant for Anthony Faradie on the Methuen High boys staff.
“I already know a few girls on the team through Hunking, and not only are they great basketball players, but high character young adults. I believe my transition and the culture I want to build will be made very easy because of them.”
Ryan has been fascinated with basketball from a young age.
From watching countless games during his childhood, dissecting plays, and playing under two elite coaches, Ryan expected his life in basketball would not end after college.
After starring at Burlington High as a 6-foot-5 center, Ryan went on to play at Framingham State, before graduating in 2010.
“I’ve had the pleasure of playing for some great coaches in my career, my high school coach was Nick Papas, and my coach at Framingham State was Don Spellman,” said Ryan. “I learned so much about the game, and these two helped me develop into the man and coach I am today.”
Beginning in 2011, Ryan pursued a career in sales in Boston. From the start, it just did not feel right.
Ryan received an opportunity to coach under former Burlington coach Tom Lyons, and the passion of coaching struck him right then and there, before making a major career change at a young age, and entering the world of education.
Now a seventh grade teacher at the Hunking School in Bradford, Ryan has been named the new Haverhill High girls basketball head coach. He takes over a program that had historically great seasons — six state titles over a 10 year span in the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s — but has been looking for a resurgence ever since.
With Ryan at the helm, all signs point to the 35-year-old bringing the Hillies back to the glory days.
Ryan was the head assistant coach at Methuen High since 2014, working closely alongside Anthony Faradie.
“Doug and I go way back, he played college basketball at my alma mater at Framingham State, and he’s good friends with my brother,” said Faradie. “He began as an assistant with me back in my Medford days as the freshman coach, before we came over to Methuen.”
“I cannot speak more highly of Anthony Faradie, he is one of the best coaches in the state,” added Ryan. “We worked extremely well together, and it won’t be the same not coaching with him this season. We spent countless hours on how we wanted to defend teams, and how to put ourselves in the best position to win games. I learned a ton from him on how to run a practice, breakdown film, and prepare our players.”
Through working alongside Faradie, Ryan made it known how difficult it would be to pry him away from Ranger Road. In fact, there was only one girls program in the state that he was willing to take on: Haverhill High.
When that opportunity came knocking at the door, Ryan decided there was no way he could pass on it.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” said Ryan.
Follow Evan Applebaum on Twitter at @EvanApplebaum2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.