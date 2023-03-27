Editor’s note: Each day this week we are honoring our local high school athletic trainers in honor of March being National Athletic Trainers Month.
Haverhill High
David Warwick and Andy Berube
Melissa Tarpy, girls basketball coach on the duo:
“We are extremely lucky to have a certified athletic trainer that goes above and beyond for our student-athletes. Andy is always there for practices and games to help keep our players not only safe during the season, but also helps us prepare during the preseason if needed as well. He is looked at as an extended part of coaching staff, as he gets to know all our players and what they need. We are very appreciative of all he does!”
Vin Pettis, boys/girls volleyball coach:
“Andy knows how to work with student-athletes that need to rehab, while at the same time making sure they are ready both physically and mentally to return to play. When my son fractured his foot before his volleyball season, Andy worked with him every day so that he was able to rejoin the team before the season was half over.
“Dave is more than a trainer. Not only is he probably the most qualified trainer in high school sports with a great resume, but he is also a mentor to many in the field and is constantly training young athletic trainers each year.
Joe Roberts, hockey coach
“Dave is also a former hockey player, so he understands the intricacies of the game and has given valuable advice both pre-game and during games. So, I also consider him as another coach. But most of all Dave is genuinely a good person that the coaching staff considers a good friend. Haverhill High is lucky to have him.”
Tom O’Brien, athletic director
“We are blessed to have two amazing athletic trainers at Haverhill High School in Dave and Andy. Each goes above and beyond on a daily basis. They care deeply about each and every student-athlete, have the respect of the coaches, and are an integral part of Haverhill Athletics.”
***********
DAVE WARWICK
School: Haverhill High School
Years at school: 22
Hometown: North Andover
What I love most about my job:
"There are several things that I like about my job.
First off, we never know what’s going to happen when I walk into the training room. The days are unpredictable - we have to be on my toes. We can give out Bandaids one minute then have to evaluate an injury on the practice field.
"Being able to rehab athletics injuries.
"Not many professions are present at the time of the injury, we are. Then we are able to work with the student athlete & their physician with their return to play protocols. and finally watch the student athlete return to their sport. That’s an amazing feeling when you are able to assist a person getting back to something they love.
"The final thing I love about my job is the variety of settings that we can work in.
"I have been very fortunate in my career to have been able to intern with a professional sports team, work at Lake Placid Olympic Training Center or work for a Community Outreach Program, as I do now for Northeast Rehab Hospital. There as so many avenues one could take in this profession to find out which is the best on for them."
Why I would recommend this job to others?
"When you enter this profession you have to realize that’s it’s a very tough profession. The hours are not 8-5 and five days a week. Occasionally, it will feel like a grind.
"One has to be flexible to work the practices and the games schedules.
"You need to have a positive attitude.
"And you have to love to continue to learn. We never stop learning. New techniques and procedures are being introduced to this profession all the time."
