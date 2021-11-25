What began as a holiday to remember turned into a Thanksgiving to forget for the Haverhill High football team.
The Hillies led 28-7 early in the third quarter, then, after Lowell went ahead, Haverhill again took the lead in the game’s final moments.
But the Red Raiders struck again in the final seconds, and stunned Haverhill 41-36 on Thanksgiving Day.
The Hillies rode blossoming quarterback Adrian Surrette to an early lead. The sophomore struck for touchdown runs of 4, 40 and 8 yards in the first half. Tristin Naylor added an 8-yard TD run late in second quarter to make it 28-7 at halftime.
But Lowell, coached by former Haverhill High player and assistant Rob Pike, fought all the way back.
The Red Raiders struck for the next 28 points unanswered to take a 35-28 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Surrette and Naylor then fought back in a big way. They connected on a 28-yard pass and the 2-point conversion to give the Hillies a 36-33 lead in the final two minutes of the game.
Lowell, however, walked away with the thrilling win, as Cody Fitzpatrick caught a touchdown pass from Jordan Seng, and the Raiders converted the 2-point conversion to win 41-36.
“I’m proud of the boys and thankful for the opportunity to see them grow,” said Hillie coach Tim O’Connor. “All we can do now is grow as a program.”
Lowell 41, Haverhill 36
Haverhill (1-10): 14 14 0 8 — 36
Lowell (3-8): 7 0 10 24 — 41
First Quarter
H — Adrian Sarrette 4 run (kick good)
L — Aaron Morris 29 run (kick good)
H — Sarrette 40 run (kick good)
Second Quarter
H — Sarrette 8 run (kick good)
H — Tristin Naylor 8 run (kick good)
Third Quarter
L — Aidan Millinazzo 20 run (kick good)
L — Field goal
Fourth Quarter
L — Field goal
L — Blake Ramos 5 run (2-point conversion)
L — Morris 47 run (kick good)
H — Naylor 28 pass from Sarrette (Naylor pass from Sarrette)
L — Cody Fitzpatrick pass from Jordan Seng (2-point conversion)
