Throwing the shot put may require strength, power, agility, explosiveness and balance, among other assets, but for Haverhill High emerging star Maddie Goncalves, the event is — — above all else — a mental exercise.
“Shot put, if you ask me, is a mental sport,” said Goncalves. “The ability to not get into my own head is something I’m constantly working on. I’ve had some struggles, but they taught me so much about the sport and myself, and I think facing struggles has really helped me to learn how to work harder, not get in my head, and appreciate my successes even more.”
Just a sophomore — who starting throwing the shot put just over a year ago — Goncalves has already had plenty of success to enjoy.
After a stellar winter that saw her tie the Haverhill High indoor shot put record and earn Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors, Goncalves will look to further solidify herself as one of the state’s premier throwers this spring.
And her first goal is a statement performance at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational track meet, on Saturday (9:30 a.m.) at the Haverhill High track.
“The Invitational is easily one of the most exciting meets of the season,” said Goncalves. “We do it for coach (John) Ottaviani, so I feel like I am competing in honor of him, and I feel like I speak for the whole team when I say that.
“I took third place last year (with a 35-5), but I didn’t understand how important it was to have placed at the Haverhill Invitational meet. Now my goal of placing holds so much more meaning.”
Goncalves enters the spring hot, following a winter season that saw her take second in the shot put at the MVC Championship (36-10.25, tied Haverhill High indoor record), third at the Division 1 Championship (36-3.25), fifth at the Division 1 Relays (34-3.5) and the MSTCA Coaches Invitational (34-4.5) and 25th at Rising Stars New Balance Nationals (34-2.25).
“Maddie has an unmatched work ethic in everything she does, both academically and athletically,” said Haverhill High head coach Mike Maguire. “She started track last winter to get ready for softball, found her niche, and has been with us ever since. She really enjoys working with our throws coach Ben Scovotti and has an infectious positive energy. She is always ready to rise to the occasion in the major invitational meets, which is a great trait to have as a sophomore.”
Like so many, Goncalves found track by accident, looking for a sport to play as a freshman between soccer and softball.
“I had no idea what I was getting into when I started!” said Goncalves. “My family and friends had told me to try track, and I knew I was interested in lifting and getting stronger, so I thought that shot put would be a good fit for me. I got along with coach Benny from the start, we just clicked, and then shot put sort of just clicked too.
“When I started, I didn’t really know what ‘successful’ meant, but each meet I was seeing progress. I remember Benny saying that he could see success in my future. That really motivated me to keep working harder at practices and meets.”
In her first winter, she won the MVC Freshman-Sophomore Invitational (31-9) and was ninth at Division 1s (32-5.75).
She followed that up last spring by taking second at the Andover Boosters Meet (35-7.5), third at MSTCA Division 1 Relays (36-7) and fifth at Division 1s (35-11) and at Freshman New Balance Nationals (37-2.25).
After her Eagle-Tribune All-Star winter, Goncalves now hopes for an even better spring.
“The real goal is to continue to progress each meet and get better, and earn points for my team,” she said. “I would love to qualify for New Englands and, of course, break the outdoor school record set by Gretchen Anderson. After being inside for the indoor season for so long, getting outdoors — where there are more events (like discus and javelin) — is always a positive experience.”
MVC BOYS LEADERS
Now two weeks into the spring track season, locals are leading the way in many events in the MVC overall standings.
Methuen’s Darwin Jimenez leads the MVC in the 200-meter (22.44), with teammate Aaron Chiocca in second (22.74). Chiocca also leads the high jump (6-2).
A pair of Andover indoor All-State champion lead the 400 — Colin Kirn (50.04) and Neil Chowdhury (50.24).
North Andover star Ryan Connolly leads the 800 (1:58.65) and 2-mile (9:53.26) and teammate Camden Reiland leads the mile (4:33.66). Fellow Scarlet Knight Nate Jacques leads the 110 hurdles (14.97) and discus (143-9), while teammate Caleb Agbor is tops in the long jump (20-11.25).
Finally, Central Catholic’s Drew Alsup leads the pole vault (10-0), and Raider Thomas Galusha is tops in the shot put (46-6).
GIRLS MVC LEADERS
On the girls side, Andover’s Ashley Sheldon leads the MVC in the triple jump (37-2) and the 100 hurdles (15.66). She’s also second in the high jump (5-4). Golden Warrior Lily Brown lead the pole vault (9-0).
Haverhill’s Lauren Downer leads the 800 (2:25.4), and Hillie Finleigh Simonds is tops in the mile (5:28.7).
Central Catholic Veralie Perrier leads the MVC in the 400 (58.54), Raider Macy Daigle is tops in the high jump (5-4) and Central’s Franchesca Thurston leads the javelin (107-10).
Finally, North Andover’s Olivia Siwicki is tops in the 400 hurdles (68.61).
