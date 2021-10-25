Led by defending Division 1 state champion Cailey Simard, Haverhill dominated the second Merrimack Valley Conference Diving Invitational.
Simard won the 11-dive competition in convincing fashion with 456.30 points while freshman teammate Kailyn Aquino was runner-up with 361.85 and another Hillie, Sophia Lundgren, was fourth at 348.40.
In the 6-dive competition, Methuen/Tewksbury's Anna Bolduc was first with a resounding score of 190.55, comfortably ahead of runner-up Amanda Withka of Andover, who scored 161.50. Andover's Victoria Morin (156.30) was third and Haverhill's Abby Brown (155.95) was fourth.
In boys competition, Methuen/Tewksbury's Lex Flores was first in the 11-dive field with a score of 453.70 while teammate Juan Polanco was the top (and only) 6-dive competitor.
