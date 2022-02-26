FITCHBURG — The Haverhill High wrestling team celebrated the return of head coach Tim Lawlor with an outstanding Day 1 of the All-State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Game On in Fitchburg.
The Hillies brought four wrestlers to All-States and all four will be competing for a title on Day 2 of the tournament.
Sophomore Brent Nicolosi, the top seed at 145, and Ben Davoli, the No. 12 seed at 132, advanced to Sunday’s semifinals. Cale Wood Jr., seeded 8th at 106, and Michael Morris, seeded 14th at 113, both dropped matches and fell into the consolation bracket. But both stayed alive and advanced to the “Consi of 4” with a chance to place as high as 5th in their weight class.
For the day, Haverhill wrestlers were a combined 8-2. In one 15-minute span, Davoli and Nicolosi won their quarterfinals in back-to-back matches, while on the other side of the arena, Morris was rallying to win a consolation bracket match.
“This was a good round for us, a lot of good things there,” said Lawlor, who had missed the North Sectionals and Division 1 Tournament while on paternity leave, following the birth of his son.
“Both of them (Davoli and Nicolosi) are seasoned wrestlers. Ben is a senior and even though Brent is just a sophomore it feels like he has been around forever. Great wrestlers, prepared wrestlers.”
Nicolosi, unbeaten against Massachusetts opponents this season, maintained his stranglehold on the 145-pound weight class. He opened the tournament with an 18-3 technical fall win over No. 16 Blaize Nichols of North Andover. He had only slightly more difficulty in his third-round pin of No. 9 Elliot Humphries of Minnechaug.
Nicolosi will take on No. 13 Chase Ledbury of Saugus/Peabody in the semifinals.
Davoli, who placed 4th in the Division 1 Tournament, looked strong on Saturday. He began with a pin of No. 5 Anthony Innello of Duxbury, 26 seconds into the second round. He then breezed through his quarterfinal match, upsetting No. 4 Xaedyn Natal of Monty Tech, 6-0.
Davoli will have his work cut out for him in the semifinals, as he takes on top-seeded Sid Tildsley of Shawsheen Tech.
Morris spent Saturday afternoon on a revenge tour. After losing to No. 3 Liam Pritchard-Holland of Pembroke, 9-1, in the opening round, Morris fought his way through the consolation bracket. He started with a 7-5 win over Dan Hickey of Westford High, an opponent he had lost two twice at the North Sectionals.
Next up for Morris was a rematch with Central Catholic’s Jaclyn Denhey, who’d beaten him, 7-6, in the D1 States. This time, Morris dominated from the opening whistle, cruising to a 14-0 win.
Wood Jr. also posted a 2-1 record on the day. After beating No. 9 Abduli Gilmore of Mahar, 2-0, he was pinned by top seed Musar Tamaradze of West Springfield in 1:26. Wood Jr. was able to bounce back in the consolation bracket, beating Louis Linton of Natick, 4-2, to stay alive.
Impressive day for Central
It was a good day for Central Catholic, which sent eight wrestlers to All-State and saw three advance to the semifinals.
Brandon D’Agastino, seeded 4th at 182, rolled past John Scheffer of Tyngsboro/Dracut, 10-2, in the opening round. He then dominated Michael Toppan of Gloucester, 8-2, in the quarterfinals. He will face top-seed Josh Cordio of Nashoba Regional in Sunday’s semifinal.
Jimmy Glynn, seeded 2ns at 138, advanced with a first-round pin over Chris Galligan of North Attleboro and a 9-0 win over Cam Ice of Minnechaug.
Nathan Blanchette, seeded 7th at 160, advanced by pinning No. 10 Domenic Gird of Billerica in just 38 seconds, then stunning No. 2 Paul Barrett of Longmeadow by pinfall in 1:13.
CC’s Michael Brown advanced to the Consi of 4 at 220.
Andover duo advance
Andover sent just two wrestlers to All-State but both will wrestle on Sunday.
Yandel Morales, seeded No. 4 at 106, advanced to Sunday’s semifinals. Morales beat No. 13 Charlie Lussier of Whitman-Hanson, 2-1, in the opening round. He then slipped past No. 12 Scotty Moreau of Lowell Catholic, 3-1, in the quarterfinals.
Andover’s John Davila, seeded No. 6 at 152, opened with a pinfall win over Noah Poirier of Taconic in 1:38. He dropped a 6-2 decision to No. 3 Lucien Perla of Nashoba Regional in the quarterfinals, before bouncing back with pinfall win over Adrian Guzman of Ashland in just 1:06 to move into the Consi of 4.
A day that started with great promise ended with disappointment for Lawrence’s High’s two representatives at All-State.
Davidson Theomsy, seeded 13th at 126, opened with an upset of No. 4 James Fraser of Foxboro. However, he was pinned in the first round by No. 5 Jayden D’Ambrosio of Reading, then fell to Cameron Birnbaum of Sharon, 8-6, to be eliminated from the consolation bracket.
For Chris Garcia, seeded 6th at 195, the result was even more heartbreaking. After pinning Joe Lamonica of Wakefield in the first round, Garcia roared to a 7-0 lead after one period in his quarterfinal against No. 3 Cam Phillips of Milford. But disaster struck in the second round. Starting in the bottom position, Phillips scored what seemed to be a harmless escape 30 seconds into the round. But moments later, Phillips scored a takedown and within seconds had turned it into a pinfall and a stunning loss for Garcia.
Dropping into the consolation bracket, and perhaps still feeling the effects of the quarterfinal loss, Garcia was eliminated with a 5-2 loss to Nathan Leach of Bridgewater-Raynham.
