METHUEN -- Tormented by five one-goal losses this season -- including a pair to these same Methuen Rangers -- the Haverhill High hockey team finally located a secret to success: Play like your season depends on it.
Because it pretty much did.
The Hillies controlled the final two periods, never trailed and raced past the host Rangers, 4-3, on Saturday evening, pulling their mark to 3-7 at the midpoint of the season.
“We really (needed this one). You know, we’ve always believed in ourselves. We just haven’t put three periods together. Today, we did that. I knew we could do it. And I’m so proud of the boys for their effort,” said Haverhill coach Joe Roberts.
“We’ve been in every game. We usually beat ourselves, and tonight we didn’t.”
A 2-8 mark pretty much would have been disastrous, but the win over 8-4-2 Methuen pumps a jolt of energy into the Hillies, who snapped a five-game losing skid with their first victory since the Christmas break.
“We came back (after losing to them twice) with more intensity. We wanted that win more than they did, and we proved it,” said Hillie Justin Torosian. “We’ve stayed positive. We haven’t let the losses get us down. Nothing. We stayed positive and kept our heads up.”
Following a scoreless first, in which Hillie John Bishop’s post-ringer was the top scoring chance, Haverhill came out firing in the second, with Torosian right in the thick of things.
The senior cracked the ice just 4:14 in, pouncing on a rebound of a Jax Mulligan shot and bashing it into the net for a 1-0 lead. A couple minutes later, Torosian made a silky-smooth pass through blue-line traffic to open space that Charlie Rastaukas blasted home from 45 feet out.
“Honestly, I just heard him screaming to drop the puck. I just dropped it back and the rest was history,” said Torosian.
That one seemed to awaken the host Rangers, who answered 32 seconds later on an Owen Kneeland rebound goal.
On this night, with so much at stake, the Hillies just weren’t going to let this one slip away.
“It was a mindset. Traditionally, the boys are like, ‘Let’s hold onto the lead. Let’s not let them tie us.’ Today, it was let’s get that next goal. We’re going to win this,” said Roberts.
“In the past we’ve blown leads because of the mindset. As soon as we score we let down. But the character of this team is building.”
Nick DiBurro’s late second period goal -- a banker from the deep corner off Ranger netminder Lukas Maranio -- was huge in maintaining the advantage.
Noah Kneeland sliced the margin again, 3-2, early in the third, but again Haverhill’s resilience shone through.
Nick Terilli redirected a Rastaukas blast to push the cushion back up to 4-2.
The Rangers, winners of 6 in the last 8, kept skating. Owen Kneeland banked one home off the goalie’s back from behind the cage, with 30.2 seconds left, but it was too little too late.
Haverhill earned the “W” and snapped the skid.
Junior Dylan Soucy made 19 saves to pick up the victory in the Haverhill net. He was sharp all night.
“(This win) gets us fired up, we want to win more,” said Torosian. “We’re working harder. We deserved that win. We were skating our butts off. We did everything right. We had everything going.”
The Hillies still face a tough road and will need 14 points in the final 10 games to qualify for sure.
Considering how they’ve hung in games, it could be a fun ride over the next few weeks.
“I know we can turn it around,” said Torosian.
Haverhill 4, Methuen 3
Haverhill (3-7): 0-3-1 -- 4
Methuen (8-4-2): 0-2-1 – 3
First Period: None
Second Period: H – Justin Torosian (Jax Mulligan, Braxton Caswell); H – Charlie Rastaukas (Torosian); M – Owen Kneeland (Noah Kneeland, Jack Allard); H – Nick DiBurro (Jack Wallgora)
Third Period: M – N. Kneeland (O. Kneeland); H – Nick Terilli (Rastaukas); M – O. Kneeland (una)
Saves: M – Lukas Maranio 21; H – Dylan Soucy 19
