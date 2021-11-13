Haverhill won a 3-2 marathon over Lincoln-Sudbury Friday to punch its ticket to the Division 1 state volleyball semifinals.
The Hillies (19-2) were on the ropes throughout but showed champions hearts to pull out the 15-25, 25-17, 16-25, 26-24, 19-17 win on Friday.
Just to make it even more dramatic, the Brown and Gold trailed 24-20 in Game 4.
There were a host of heroes including Kya Burdier (30 assists), Morgan Flaherty (4 aces), Lexi DeOlivieria (4 blocks), Summer Zaino (18 digs) and Mia Ferrer Valdez (15 kills).
"The team really hung tough," said coach Vincent Pettis.
L-S finishes up at 16-7. The No. 2 Hillies take on No. 6 Newton North in the state semis. The Tigers, now 17-2, beat North Andover Friday, 3-0. The date, site and time are TBA.
Haverhill 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2
Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Kills: Mia Ferrer Valdez 15
Blocks: Lexi DeOlivieria 4
Assists: Kya Burdier 30
Aces: Morgan Flaherty 4
Digs: Summer Zaino 18
Lincoln-Sudbury (16-7): 25 17 25 24 17 — 2
Haverhill (19-2): 15 25 16 26 19 — 3
