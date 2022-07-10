Aiden Azevedo understands the meaning of top-level competition on the golf course.
His regular foursome at Atkinson Country Club consists of former New Hampshire Junior Amateur champ Evan Desjardins, ex-NHIAA State Champ Jack Pepin and past NEPGA Junior Player of the Year Stephen Ramos.
So, he gets it.
Don’t expect the recent Haverhill High grad to feel the least bit intimidated this week as the Granite State’s finest tee it up in the 119th New Hampshire Amateur at Abenaqui Country Club in Rye.
“There are so many good players out there in this thing. I mean it’s going to be a serious test,” said Azevedo.
“If I could win, that would be sick. I’m sure my expectations are high. I feel like I have a pretty good chance. Like everyone else, I have make putts and hit greens.”
The field for the NH Amateur features a dozen former winners (combining for 25 titles overall), including two-time defending champ James Pleat of Nashua CC. Atkinson’s Joe Leavitt, himself a two-time champ (2012, 2014) and Windham’s Connor Greenleaf, the 2015 champ, are listed to tee it up this week on the Seacoast, too.
The co-MVP of the Merrimack Valley Conference this past fall for the Hillies, Azevedo has had a solid summer. He tied for 23rd place overall at the Mass. Open Championship in June. Most recently, he tied for ninth in an 80-player, 36-hole qualifier for the US Amateur at Winchester Country Club.
“I feel like I’m playing pretty well right now,” he said.
He’ll also rely on the experience he gained in this event a year ago, qualifying for the match-play portion at North Conway Country Club and winning a pair of matches before bowing out in the round of 16.
“The experience should help a lot. It was my first State Am,” he said. “Now I know. You don’t try to think too much. Just go out there and hit it. If you get to match play, every hole is a new hole in match play, you’re always in it.”
This week’s event kicks off a key stretch for Azevedo. He’ll then head out to the New England Amateur and then the Joseph Healey Memorial Tournament later this month as he prepares for tryouts at Bryant in the fall.
“I’m going to have to play pretty well. My goal is to have a spot on the team, that’s all I’m thinking about right now,” said, who chose Bryant over offers he had from Bentley and Assumption.
The New Hampshire AM, per usual, should be a shootout. Azevedo’s buddies, Pepin, Desjardins and Ramos, all could be heard from as well.
The action kicks off early Monday morning, with a pair of medal rounds, before the round of 64 match-play begins on Wednesday morning and continues through the week.
MASS AMATEUR AT CONCORD CC
In all, five area players will head to the Massachusetts Amateur this week at Concord Country Club. Among them is Bradford Country Club’s Bill Drohen, who won the Mass Am in 2009.
Other local hopefuls teeing it up at Concord are James Robbins and Stephen Quillinan of Renaissance, Haverhill Country Club’s Michael Souliotis and Andover Country Club’s James Henry.
