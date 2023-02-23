The results were already plenty impressive on the track for Brenna Corcoran through her her sophomore season. But the emerging Haverhill High star knew a few changes could lead to something special.
"Last year, I was able to close the 600-meter races strong," Corcoran said. "This year, I'm focusing on a stronger start and pushing myself to maintain the pace and finish strong. I also started pushing myself even harder in workouts. I definitely think I've taken my track performance to another level this winter."
It's tough to argue with results.
Two weeks ago, Corcoran won the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship title in the 600-meter (PR 1:39.05) -- a year after finishing second in the event at the same meet. Last week, she added a third-place finish in the event at the MIAA Division 1 championship (1:39.41).
"It was very exciting to win the MVC title at the brand new 'Track at New Balance,'" she said. "Last year, I was runner-up in the 600 at MVCs, so winning this year was my goal. Knowing I was seeded second this year, I knew I had to go out stronger on my first lap and work to keep my speed throughout the race.
"I was also very happy with my performance at the Division 1 Meet. There was a lot of great competition at the meet, and being able to finish on the podium was an incredible feeling. It was definitely my goal to place in the top 6 at the D1 meet, and I was able to exceed my expectations."
Corcoran will look to surprise the competition again this weekend, as she is the No. 10 seed in the 600 at the Massachusetts All-State Meet on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
"I'm very excited to compete this weekend!" said Corcoran. "This is the first time I'll be competing at the All-State meet in an individual event. I'm seeded 10th for All-State, and my goal is to break 1:39.05 and hopefully place in the top-6 to move to New Englands."
Haverhill High head coach Mike Maguire believes anything is possible for his standout.
"Brenna winning the 600 at MVCs and placing at Division 1s were great milestones for her," said Maguire. "She's been our top performer since her freshmen year, and she is taking her running to a new level this year."
Maguire and Corcoran's family actually go back decades.
"I come from a family of runners," she said. "My father, James, ran three seasons at Haverhill High with coach Maguire! My brother Aidan (HHS class of 2021) also ran for coach Maguire. Watching my brother compete sparked my interest and inspired me to start my running career. When I joined track I noticed that running came natural to me.
"I competed in my first Feaster Five (Thanksgiving), 5-mile road race when I was 5-years-old. I continue to run this race every year with my family. Throughout the years I've participated in many road races with family and friends. Running has given me the opportunity to meet people with similar interests and goals. I started running track when I was in fourth grade at Bradford Elementary."
Corcoran -- who also runs on the 4x400 that was first at the MSTCA Speed Classic Large School and the 4x800 that was fourth at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational -- now has big plans for the rest of this winter and into the spring season.
"Looking ahead to indoor Nationals, I want to run my fastest individual 400-meter and 4x400 relay leg of the season," she said. "My goal for the outdoor season is to improve my 800-meter time early on in the season just like I did in the 600 event this winter. I would also like to qualify for the state meets individually and with my relay team and hopefully qualify for outdoor Nationals in June."
ANDOVER'S THREE TOP SEEDS
The MIAA has released its complete seedings for Saturday's All-States, and a trio of Andover High stars are the top seeds in their events.
A week after winning the Division 1 title -- a year after finishing runner-up by less than a second -- Andover's Colin Kirn is the top seed in the 1,000 (2:29.99).
"I'm feeling really strong headed into All-States," said Kirn, who placed fourth at All-States last winter. "I've had a chance to look at the seed list and it looks like there's tons of great runners there, so I'm super excited to get a chance to go out there and compete with them. After coming up just short last year I'm hoping this year is different, so I'm super psyched for the race."
Fellow Golden Warrior Neil Chowdhury is the No. 1 seed in the 600 (1:22.75). He was sixth at All-States last spring.
On the girls side, despite some struggles of late due to injury, Andover senior star Ashley Sheldon is the athlete to beat in the girls high jump. She's seeded No. 1 thanks to her 5-6 jump at earlier this month.
"I'm feeling good," said Sheldon. "I'm coming off an injury lately, so I am hoping to be able to bounce back this weekend! I am looking forward to competing in the high jump and hurdles, as the competition will be the toughest it has been all year."
Andover High teammate, and Division 1 state champion, Molly Kiley is seeded third in the 2-mile (10:58.37). Her 4x800 is seeded second (9:44.87), with Kiley joining Claire DeMersseman, Mia Giaimo, Merris Stoddard and Audrey Thoma (this includes an alternate).
"I’m looking forward to racing the 2-mile against the best in the state," said Kiley. "I was injured last year for indoor All-States, so I appreciate the opportunity to compete for a state title. After that, I’m excited to anchor our 4x800, where we’re seeded second after missing the D1 state title by 0.2 seconds last week."
RAIDERS LOOKED TO SHINE
Two weeks after sweeping the high jump and long jump at MVCs, Central Catholic sophomore Suuna Kalemera is seeded fourth in the boys long jump (21-07.75).
"I am feeling great," said Kalemera. "Getting my mind and body ready for this meet is something I've been doing these past days. My team and I are ready to go in this with the mindset of winning. I am very excited to see what Saturday holds for me."
Defending Eagle-Tribune outdoor track MVP Janessa Duren of Central Catholic will look to upset the field in the 55-hurdles. Plagued by injury throughout the winter, Duren is seeded 10th (8.65).
"I'm excited to see how it goes," said Duren. "Just hoping to run better then last week."
Raider teammate Macy Daigle is seeded fifth in the high jump (5-6), while Central's Veralie Perrier, coming off her titles at MVCs and Division 1s, is seeded sixth in the long jump (17-09.50).
"They're excited for the opportunity to compete against the best in the state," said Central Catholic boys coach Mike Leal.
RANGERS SPEEDSTERS READY
Methuen's upstart sprint stars are ready to shine.
Darwin Jimenez, on the heels of his Division 1 title, is seeded fifth in the 55 dash (6.52).
Rangers fab freshman Lauren Qualm is seeded seventh in the 55 dash (7.28), and is just 0.04 from Ranger great Wileshka Samuel's school record.
"I think, after last week, they are feeling more confident going into All-States," said Methuen girls coach Brittany Carpio, who coaches all the sprinters. "They are focused and know that it's anyone's race. After Divisionals they realized that anyone can have a bad day, and we just have to stay consistent and capitalize when the opportunity strikes.
ODDS AND ENDS
Division 1 champ Ryan Connolly of North Andover is seeded fifth in the mile (4:20.06). His 4x800 relay is seeded third. The site lists Camden Reiland, Cole Giles, Marc Conrad, Luke McGillivray, Aiden Siwicki and Luke Stad as the other members.
The 4x800 relay, featuring Connolly and Reiland, won the All-State title last spring, on the way to finishing second at New Balance Nationals to earn All-American honors.
"I am super pumped about Saturday and confident I can win or place really high," said Connolly, who was slowed the first two months of the season due to injury. "I am in the best shape this season and I know I can compete with anyone on the line."
Haverhill rising star Nataenel Vigo catala is the No. 3 seed in the boys 300 (34.73) -- and has the talent to take home an All-State crown.
