Haverhill's Henry Hartford.

The North Shore Ski League kicked into action Thursday with a boys race at Ski Bradford.

Haverhill’s Henry Hartford was the fastest competitor from the region, placing sixth overall. Hamilton-Wenham’s Will Harrington won the race with a time of 19.65.

Here’s a look at the scores and the top finishers.

Team Scores

Hamilton-Wenham 86, Haverhill 49

Andover 83, Hamilton-Wenham 52

St. John’s 110, Andover 25

St. John’s 96, Masco 39

Masco 86, North Andover 49

Newburyport 78, North Andover 57

Area Racers in the top 25

6. Henry Hartford, Haverhill 20.54

7. Jayden Pabst, Haverhill 20.68

18. Sunjae Kim, Andover 21.02

22. Luke Ramos, North Andover 21.27

23. Colby Muse, North Andover 21.28

24. Will Hennessey, North Andover 21.39

