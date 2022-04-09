ANDOVER — These days around the Phillips Academy baseball program, it’s easy to get lost in the “Thomas White Hysteria.”
Hey, the 6-foot-5 lefty with the mid-90s fastball is the top-rated junior baseball prospect in the country, so it’s pretty well-earned.
But somehow, some way, the Division 1 college coaches found their way to another Big Blue stud. Perhaps, they just listened for the pop of the mitt from White’s extreme gas.
The guy in that mitt is Haverhill catcher Tommy McAndrews, the Phillips captain and one heck of a prospect in his own right.
Saturday night here on the turf at Greater Lawrence Tech, McAndrews, White and the Big Blue opened up the 2022 campaign with a win over Bridgton Academy.
White, throwing for one of the few times in his recent life without radar guns aplenty, was his usual dazzling, unhittable self. He went four no-hit innings, striking out eight and walking just one.
McAndrews, who has committed to play his college baseball at Fordham, was on his game, too, both behind the plate and at it with bat in hand.
A low .300s hitter a year ago, he laced a clutch two-out RBI single to get the Big Blue going early.
Admittedly, when your day at the office includes the opportunity to catch someone like Rowley’s White, it’s pretty easy to show up at the park raring to go.
“Oh my God, it’s unbelievable. I’ve caught some dudes in my times playing summer ball, but I’ve never seen anybody so effortless throwing that hard,” said McAndrews.
“Anybody I know that knows baseball is like, ‘You’re a catcher at PA? You ever catch Thomas? What’s it like?’ I can’t even explain it. and he’s a great kid. I love catching him.”
McAndrews’ story is one of effort and perseverance for sure. A lifelong resident of Haverhill, he attended Amesbury public schools for elementary through school choice and later attended middle school at St. John’s Prep.
Phillips was always in his sights.
“You just can’t compete with the level of baseball we’ve got and the academics. It’s just really what I was looking for,” said McAndrews.
“(Coach Kevin Graber) does a great job of sending people to the next level, and it’s what I always wanted to do.”
The door wasn’t exactly propped open for him at Andover. Originally, according to Graber, he wasn’t accepted as a ninth grader. But McAndrews hit the books like a hanging curve ball — that is, hard — and raised his grades and test scores.
Four years later, the Big Blue folks know they are fortunate to have the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder on campus.
McAndrews has competed hard on the athletic fields.
“I played four years of varsity football, a little bit of basketball but mainly just baseball,” he said. “I played linebacker and tight end, I enjoyed it. Playing football was fun, but baseball is my thing.”
He played junior varsity baseball as a freshman before seeing the 2020 spring wiped away.
“Last year, I got my chance to start,” he said, noting that he caught every game. “I think I was on some third team (prep all-star team), but it was definitely motivation for this year. It definitely lit a fire under my butt. I mean, there was definitely a big adjustment for me coming to this.”
Graber knew what kind of leader and competitor he has in McAndrews. He passed on the word to his connections at the next level.
“KG got me on the radar, and (Fordham) saw me play this summer, and that was it,” McAndrews said.
There were other opportunities. He heard from some Patriot League schools, and Dayton from the Atlantic-10 Conference showed some interest, but as McAndrews said, “Fordham was the place.”
White and McAndrews melded together nearly immediately. The two have poured plenty of time in effort to honing their tandem act.
“I call the games. I’ve actually earned my trust with him. He trusts me now. I think he shook me off one time (Saturday night). He lets me take the wheel there,” said McAndrews.
“We have that connection down. At one point he came in here, I think he threw a 2-2 changeup (for a strikeout, of course). He already had that grip, because that was exactly what I wanted.
“We’re starting to get on that same page because I live with him at school. The two of us and three other baseball kids have a house. We’ve just been able to build that connection together.”
Their common bond is built in their old-school work ethic. and don’t think that McAndrews doesn’t cherish every day with the sensational White.
“I always heard about him. We didn’t get to see him (due to the pandemic) his freshman year,” said McAndrews. “Last year, you could see the potential in him. and this is him coming out as like, ‘I’m that dude.’ Just dominant.
“That makes it even more special that he’s from right here. You just don’t see that. I definitely feel lucky to catch him.”
