Haverhill’s Liv Melo is ready to take on some of the best gymnastics competition the United States has to offer.
After a brilliant performance at the Region 6 Championship — encompassing New England and New York — that included a win in the all-around competition last month, Melo will compete at the Level 9 National Championship this weekend, competing for her club team, the Reading Gymnastics Academy.
“I would definitely say that I’m beyond excited to be able to go to Nationals, “ said Melo. “Making Nationals has been a goal of mine since I started gymnastics. Nationals is so special because you don’t only represent yourself, but you also represent all of New England plus New York. It’s so cool to be able to meet and compete against people from all over the nation. It’s also such an honor to be even considered as one of the top level 9’s in the country.”
Level 9 Nationals will run from May 4-7, at the Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. Melo is expecting to compete on Sunday.
“At Nationals there are going to be about 20-28 girls in my group, so it’s going to be extremely competitive,” said Melo. “I’m most confident in my beam and vault, so if I stick my beam routine and if I’m clean on vault then I would say that I have a good chance. Overall, I want to experience everything that Nationals has to offer. This is my first time ever going, so I want to make the most of it.”
The Haverhill High junior has reason to be confident after winning the all-around title (35.875) at Regionals in Springfield, Mass., on April 14-16.
“Having such a successful outcome at Regionals definitely meant so much to me,” said Melo, who was named first team All-MVC in the beam this past winter. “At this meet I added in some upgraded skills that I hadn’t competed yet, so I was under a lot of stress already to land them. In addition, this was the only meet to qualify for Nationals, so it meant a lot to me to be able to have such a great day. While I was competing you could also see some college scouts in the crowd, some of them from my top schools, so I really wanted to impress them and show them how competitive I can be.
“It’s kind of funny to say, but I never thought that I had a shot at the all-around title because of the fierce competitors. When everyone was sitting in the awards ceremony there were these two athletes that I specifically remembered who seemed like they got either first or second on every event. After the awards were over, my mom came up to me and stated that she knew the whole time that I won the all-around. She just kept it a secret from me. Turns out my coaches were calculating my scores and the other girl’s scores after the meet was over and saw that I won.”
Melo also won the title in the beam (9.3) and was second in the vault (9.350) at Regionals.
“The beam has always been an event that has come natural to me,” she said. “I’ve always managed to place at least in the top three in beam. Being able to win the beam title at Regionals felt so amazing because it helped prove to me how good I really am at that specific event, and gave me some confidence I was lacking. Competing on the beam at the college level is what college coaches are mainly interested in at this time, so winning the title also shows them how competitive and consistent I am on that event.”
Melo now hopes to make an even bigger impact at Nationals.
“Obviously I want to do well,” she said. “But I also want to go out and meet new people, see what the other regions have to offer, and hope to get attention from college recruiters. It’s also nice to see where I place nationally so it will provide me with amazing feedback.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
