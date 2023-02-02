The region’s top racers took to the hill at Ski Bradford for Race #7 of the North Shore Ski League boys season.
Saint John’s Prep’s Josh Haarman raced to victory with a time of 25.93, nearly a full second ahead of teammate Henry Coote.
Team Scores
North Andover 80, Haverhill 55
Newburyport 80, North Andover 55
Masconomet 71, Newburyport 64
St. John’s 111.5, Masco 23.5
St. John’s 116, Hamilton-Wenham 19
Andover 82, Hamilton-Wenham 53
Top Area Finishers
4. Jayden Pabst, Haverhill, 27.26
7. Henry Hartford, Haverhill, 28.09
12. Henry Gagnon, Haverhill, 28.62
13. Will Hennessey, North Andover, 29.17
14. Colby Muse, North Andover, 30.14
16. Sunjae Kim, Andover, 30.47
24. Quinton Carrio, Andover, 32.19
