At the mention of breakout Haverhill High track star Natanael Vigo Catala, longtime Hillies coach Mike Maguire did not hold back.
“Nata could turn out to be one of the greatest track athletes this area has ever seen,” said Maguire. “He is extremely talented and gifted.”
Vigo Catala’s results have certainly supported his coach’s praise — in what has been a record-setting winter for the junior.
“I’ve been very excited about my success this season, although I do think that the best is yet to come,” said Vigo Catala. “My performances so far are really just the beginning of my success this season.”
On Sunday, Vigo Catala set a school record in the 300-meter with a 34.96 at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational, breaking the old school mark of 35.36 set in 1997 by MSTCA and Haverhill High Hall of Famer Andy Alsup.
Vigo Catala also won the 300 at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational in a meet-record 35.70, placed second in the 300 at the MSTCA Boston Holiday Challenge (35.78) and has won the event in three Merrimack Valley Conference league meets.
He added a third-place finished in the 600-meter (1:30.62) at the Merrimack Valley Conference Season Opener, and was a member of the 4x800 relay that ran to victory at the MSTCA Speed Classic Large School (3:43.85).
“Winning an event and breaking records comes with a certain type of satisfaction that I have never experienced from anything else in my life,” said Vigo Catala. “It gives me something to chase for my next race. That feeling of success and satisfaction after winning a race is a major part of why I love the sport of track so much. If you put in hard work and time into your training the result is the win.”
A basketball player growing up, Vigo Catala planned to try track for the first time in eighth grade, but the season was cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He tried it again as a freshman, and that time it stuck.
“I went out for track as a freshman and I fell in love,” he said. “I thought that I could be successful in it, and from that point on I’ve been 100% invested in track.”
Right away, he fell into his best events.
“I started my high school career as a shorter distance runner,” he said. “My freshman year, I ran primarily the 300 and 4x200 indoor and the 200-meter and 4x200 outdoors. I ran the 400-meter for the first time last year (outdoors) and it immediately became my best event. I want to try the 800 this spring season, but my main event will remain the 300 and 400 for sure.
“My sophomore year is really the year in which I realized that I had something special when it comes to track. Even though my sophomore year was my breakout year, I believe that I have a lot of improvement to make, and potential to unlock before I achieve my goal which is to become the best track runner that I can possibly be and reach my peak.”
Last spring as a sophomore, Vigo Catala won the MVC title in 400 (49.14). Currently, he’s primarily focused on the 300 indoors.
“To be successful in the 300, you need to be able to run as fast as you can for the entire 300 meters,” he said. “For me personally — not just with the 300, but with other events as well — my biggest obstacle is getting my start to be as quick and explosive as possible. Once I start to get out as fast as possible, I think it will bring my race to a new level.”
Vigo Catala has even higher expectations for the upcoming MVC championship (Feb. 10) and Division 1 championship (Feb. 17).
“I set my expectations extremely high for myself, especially this year,” he said. “For this winter, I plan to be state champion in the 600 and 300 as well as a national contender for the 400. I also plan to be one of the top runners in the country for the 200 and 400 for the spring and into the summer.”
SHELDON’S BIG DAY
Andover star Ashley Sheldon was thrilled after delivering a huge day at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational.
In case you missed it, Sheldon won the high jump with a 5-6, shattering her personal record of 5-4 she jumped earlier this winter.
She also took third in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.83, a PR.
“I was very excited to get a win with a personal best in the high jump, which has surpassed a huge milestone for me!” said Sheldon. “I was also really happy to come in third in the 55 hurdles too! I’m happy to be improving my times and jumps as the season goes on, and I’m ready to finish the season strong! Overall the team did very well today placing in a few other events as well!”
RECORD DAY FOR EKWI
Methuen senior Elgin Ekwi also delivered a record day at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational.
Ekwi set the Rangers school record in the 55-meter dash in 6.56. That broke the previous mark set by Josh Adams (MHS, class of 2009). Adams is also third in area history in the long jump (22-11).
Ekwi placed second in the race, entering as the No. 8 seed after running a 6.73 in the qualifying round.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.