When his body starts to burn during the grueling 400, 600 and 800-meter races, Haverhill's Drew Roberts knows success or failure comes down to how deep he can dig.
"They are such mental races that you're battling yourself, and it comes down to how far you are willing to go," said Roberts. "During those races, the mental aspect can defeat a lot of runners. You have to tell yourself during that middle stretch of the race that you can hold your speed. If you can get through the middle 200 to 300 meters of the race without falling off, you will find your success in those events."
The senior found plenty success during a breakout indoor track season this winter, placing third in the 600 (1:27.12) at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet and leading the Hillies' 4x400 to the MVC title (3:33.65) and a sixth at the Division 1 Meet (3:36.90).
Now he's looking for more of that success in the spring season. In Wednesday's season-opener against Central Catholic, Roberts won the triple jump (38-11), led the 4x400 to victory (3:49.2) and placed second in the 800 (2:05.8).
On Saturday, Roberts will lead host Haverhill High into the 42nd annual Ottaviani Invitational (9:30 a.m.) Track Meet. The meet was cancelled the last two years due to COVID, and was run at North Andover High in 2018 due to renovations to Haverhill's Sapienza Track.
"We are all very excited for this meet," said Roberts, who will next run track at Bridgewater State. "This is a great opportunity for good early competition and a chance at a few early medals. This is also a great time for Haverhill to make a statement, that we are not a team to take lightly and we have runners that can compete at the highest level in all events. And it's a very big deal to have it back in Haverhill."
Roberts, who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star for the Hillies soccer team, began his Haverhill track career as a sprinter, before coach Mike Maguire informed him he had other plans, helping him find the events he now loves.
"I was originally a 200 and 300-meter runner," said Roberts. "But coach Maguire saw something in me that I didn't know was there. My sophomore year he told me to make the switch to the 400 and 600. From there I never looked back and I found my place amongst the team and began to excel in those events.
"The thing I like most about those races is the speed. Not many people have the sprint stamina required to run those races well, so that's where I separate myself from everyone else. And I love jumping so much because it's something new, to switch it up a little bit from the constant running."
Methuen's Ellis-Wright honored
Methuen track's Elise Ellis-Wright recently took part in the MIAA Hate and Bias Conference. It was led by Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey and featured, "Over 400 people speaking about how sports have the ability to stamp out hate and bias," said Methuen girls track coach Brittany Carpio.
Ellis-Wright also presented at last week's MIAA Panel for the Importance of Sportsmanship.
During the winter, Ellis-Wright ran on the 4x200 that set a Methuen High record in 1:49.2. She has also excelled in other relay.
Bard's triple play
North Andover senior Jenna Bard shows off her tremendous versatility, and stamina, by winning the shot put (39-5), discus (105-3) and javelin (96-0) in Wednesday's victory over Lowell.
"It was a monster performance!" said Scarlet Knights track coach Rick DelleChiaie.
While Bard is an established standout in the shot put, placing third at All-States in the winter, Wednesday marked her first varsity victories in either the discus or javelin.
Ending 15-year wait
Greater Lawrence girls track scored its first victory over rivalry Shawsheen in 15 years, according to coach Tony Sarkis, with Monday's 85-50 win over the Rams.
Santa Joseph won the triple jump (29-4.5) and 400 (1:14.82) and Jaheidy Ortiz took the 100 hurdles (19.29) and 400 hurdles (1:23.83) for the Reggies.
McGrail does it all
Central Catholic track has only run two meets, but senior Justice McGrail has already scored wins in four different events.
Against Lowell last week, McGrail won the triple jump (37-4.5), 200 (24.4) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (46.1).
McGrail then added a victory in the pole vault (9-6) on Wednesday against Haverhill, and also ran on the winning 4x100 (44.7).
McGrail also excelled in winter track, and in the fall authored one of the most prolific seasons ever by an Eagle-Tribune area receiver, catching 15 touchdowns for the Division 1 finalist football team.
Danis pumped to be back
Pinkerton's Briana Danis didn't waste any time picking up where she left off last spring, when she won the New Hampshire All-State title in the discus.
Last week, the junior captain tied her own school record with a 127-5 in the discus in a win over Bishop Guertin. That matched her mark she set on the way to winning the Division 1 title last spring.
After having to sit out the winter with the New Hampshire indoor track season cancelled, Danis is thrilled to be back on the track.
"Not having a real winter season was pretty disappointing, but I think it's just motivated a lot of us to make this spring season a good one," said Danis. "I'm really excited, especially after our first meet against BG; so many people had huge PRs. The talent we have right now is really promising and I'm looking forward to what's to come for this season and beyond that."
