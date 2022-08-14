Day 2 on the job as a pro boxer was short and sweet for Haverhill’s Nicolas Tejada … To the tune of 2 minutes and 11 seconds on Saturday night.
Tejada, the 22-year-old welterweight, moved to 2-0 with a first-round stoppage of Maine’s Carl Langston in a scheduled four-rounder at Melrose Memorial Hall on a card presented by Boston Pro Boxing Promotions.
Tejada took care of business, almost from the opening bell.
“(Trainer Ray Hebert) told me to be nice and calm, see what he had, and when I had him in the corner, go after him in the body,” said Tejada. “When I hit him in the body, I heard him grunt. I knew I was in business.”
With the home crowd rising to their feet, Tejada unleashed a flurry and pummeled Langston before referee Jackie Morell stepped in and stopped it.
“I knew I was going to get the finish. I stayed on him and I just kept throwing. I had to hit him with at least 20 punches. I was trying to not be overzealous and make a mistake. I was just really focused at keeping my punches clean, staying out of harm’s way and not getting sloppy. It was a pretty good feeling. The crowd went nuts.”
Of course, Tejada’s “work” as an aspiring pro, at this stage, includes promotion, and he certainly took care of business on that end.
“I don’t know how many tickets were sold overall, but I sold over 150,” Tejada said. “I think everyone I know was there, friends and family, everyone. I was pretty relaxed. I felt pretty comfortable having them there. I was excited to perform for them because they’ve never really seen me fight.”
Only about 10 folks made the trip from the Merrimack Valley to Turning Stone Resort in Central New York for Tejada’s pro debut back in June.
Tejada, who went pretty much unscathed in the brief battle on Saturday night, won’t be altering the script too much in celebration.
“I just need to get right back in the gym tomorrow and start training again. It doesn’t really stop. I have to always be ready,” he said.
“I’m not sure what’s next. The next Boston Pro Boxing card is November in Windham, N.H. I hope to be on that one, but you never know. Whatever happens, I’m going to be ready.”
