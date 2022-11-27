Nicolas Tejada says his first trip to the Castleton in Windham was pretty uneventful – his Haverhill High senior prom.
Wednesday night’s return trip was anything but that.
Tejada broke his right wrist in the second round of his pro boxing match against New York’s Javier Torres. His plans for the night immediately altered, the 22-year-old scrambled, found a way and earned unanimous decision to improve to 3-0 on his young pro career.
Tejada basically did it all one-handed.
“I broke it in the second round, with a right hook off his head,” said Tejada. “I thought it was my hand, but I knew right away it was broken.
“I went back to the corner and told (trainer Ray Hebert), he was just like, ‘so what, let’s get back to work.’ All you can really do is keep fighting. I threw it enough to win the next two rounds. I was definitely in control, just 100 percent compromised. And every time I threw it, it really hurt an awful lot.”
There are flashy wins and character wins. This one was all about character for the former Hillie wrestler.
“I don’t know if I was going to take the guy out, he was tough,” said Tejada of Torres, who was making his pro debut.
Tejada was forced into throw a ton of left hands, more than he would ever thought about, then just survive and move on.
“The good thing is that other than the hand, I come out of the fight healthy,” he said.
Tejada, who posted knockouts in his first two pro fights, won on all three judges’ cards by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 39-37.
The fight was part of Boston Pro Boxing’s “Thanksgiving Eve Spectacular,” pieced together by matchmaker Peter Czymbor. And the sellout crowd was treated to a solid evening of action, according to Tejada.
“The place was crazy. I’ve performed with bigger crowds, (for wrestling tournaments in high school), but the energy there was a lot different from what I felt from the crowd,” said Tejada.
“There were a few upsets, and I think upsets are good for the sport. Also, I think the main event is exactly what people want to see, good fighters against good fighters. You know, that was a couple of good local fighters (Lowell’s Nick Molina and Chelmsford’s Brandon Higgins) getting after each other. That’s what we’re going to want to do as we get moving with my career.”
Unfortunately, Tejada’s career gets put on hold for a bit. The small fracture in the wrist will keep him out for 6-8 weeks.
“Work on the (left) jab and stay in shape. That’s about all I can do,” said Tejada, who had originally hoped to come right back to the same venue on Boston Pro Boxing’s next card there on Jan. 27.
That won’t happen, obviously. But Tejada will just remain hungry and optimistic.
“I’m only 22 and still have a long way to go,” he said. “It was definitely a good learning experience. Anything can happen in the ring. You have to be ready for it.
“The show in January, I won’t be able to fight on it.
I’m not sure when the show is after that. I just want to stay as active as possible, whenever I can get back in there, sign me up.”
