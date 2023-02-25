A Haverhill star made team history, and a pair of Andover High standouts continued to dominate on the way to claiming titles at the Massachusetts All-State Meet on Saturday.
Haverhill's Natanael Vigo catala became the first Hillie boy to win an All-State title in more than 20 years, winning the 300-meter in 34.37.
"He ran a phenomenal race," said Haverhill head coach Mike Maguire. "He's been focusing on getting out a little stronger at the start and you could tell right from the gun that he was going for it."
Andover's Colin Kirn won the boys 1,000 in 2:30.08, besting second-place Camden Reiland (2:32.14) of North Andover by less than two seconds.
Fellow Golden Warrior Neil Chowdhury won the 600 in 1:23.06.
Eagle-Tribune area athletes adding second place finishes were North Andover's Ryan Connolly in the mile (4:17.19) and the Methuen boys 4x200 (Elgin Ekwi, Darwin Jimenez, Mekhi Lumsden, Joshua Kwakye in 1:32.25).
Andover's Molly Kiley was third in the 2-mile (10:55.00), while the Central Catholic girls 4x400 was fifth (4:07.38).
For much more coverage from Saturday's All-State meet -- including interviews with all of the top performers -- be sure to check out the Monday edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
"It was an exciting and all-around great day for area track," said Maguire.
