It was a huge season for local boys indoor track athletes, and many were honored on the All-Merrimack Valley Conference indoor track team.
Top performers on the squad include All-State champions Haverhill’s Nataenel Vigo Catala in the 300 and Andover’s Neil Chowdhury in the 600 and Colin Kirn in the 1,000.
Also leading the way were the North Andover High duo of Ryan Connolly and Camden Reiland. Connolly won the Division 2 title in the mile, and was third at New Englands. Reiland was second in the 1,000 at Division 2s, All-States and New Englands. Their coach, Jason Guarente, was named MVC Division 1 Coach of the Year.
ALL-MVC FIRST TEAM LOCALS
Andover — Jacob Chisholm, 1,000/4x800; Colin Kirn, 1,000/4x800; Jack Gruenberg, shot put; Neil Chowdhury, 600/4x200; Teddy Salamone, 4x800; Peter Stubler, 2-mile/4x800; Central Catholic — Suuna Kalemera, high jump/long jump/4x200; Haverhill — Hannon Wipff, 4x400; Jack Colantuoni, 4x400; Nataenel Vigo Catala, 300/4x400; Ricardo Galloway, 4x400; Methuen — Darwin Jimenez, 55/300/4x200; Elgin Ekwi, 55/4x200; Josh Kwakye, 4x200; Mekhi Lumsden, 4x200; North Andover — Camden Reiland, 1,000/4x800; Ben Katsev, 4x800; Marc Conrad, 4x800; Ryan Connolly, mile/4x800
ALL-MVC SECOND TEAM LOCALS
Andover — Ben Murfitt, 4x200; Harvey Lys, high jump; Jason DeJesus, 4x200; Jonathan Kang, 4x200; Patrick Allardi, 55 hurdles; Central Catholic — Calvin Buetow, 4x200; Jahaziel Polanco, 55 hurdles/4x200; Jason Gendreau, 4x200; Thomas Galusha, shot put; Lawrence — Khais Pichardo, 55; North Andover — Adam Ferry, 4x200; Brendan Dee, 4x400; Caleb Agbor, long jump; David Muir, 4x400; Derek Ellsey, 4x200; Drew Webster, long jump/4x200; Jacob Nuttall 55 hurdles, 4x400; Luke McGillivray, 2-mile; Mickey Valentino, shot put; Nathan Jacques, 55 hurdles/shot put; Soham Nath, 4x200/4x400; Jimmy Nguyen, 4x200; Zach Traficante, high jump
Coach of the Year: Jason Guarente, North Andover (Division 1)
Sportsmanship: Haverhill
