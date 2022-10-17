Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh will make is official return to the NBA as a member of the Boston Celtics.
The former Eagle-Tribune Super Team has made the Celtics’ opening night roster, the team officially announced over the weekend.
“I was very excited,” Vonleh told reporters about learning he had made the roster. “When they reached out to my agent about the idea of bringing me in, in early August, I looked at the roster and the guys that were coming in and I felt like I had a great chance and a great opportunity, and they told me I had a great opportunity. So I’m just happy it’s finalized and I’m officially on the roster. But I have to stay locked in and taking it day by day.”
Vonleh signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract in August, after playing last season in China. He then earned his official spot on the roster with a strong camp and preseason, averaging 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in four preseason games.
The 6-foot-10, 257 pound power forward/center brings much-needed size and rebounding ability to the Celtics. Starting center Robert Williams is expected to miss at least another month after surgery on his left knee in September, and top free agent signing, power forward Danilo Gallinari will miss the season due to a torn ACL.
Rebounding and defense have always been strengths of Vonleh’s game. In seven NBA seasons (2014-21), he averaged 5.1 rebounds a game. He averaged 9.9 rebounds and 15.0 points for the Chinese Shanghai Sharks last season.
“I want to come in and do my work,” said Vonleh. “Screening, getting guys open, playing with a lot of energy and putting a lot of pressure on the rim. and rebouding. I feel like I can be one of the best rebounders on the team. I want to go out and prove that.”
The Celtics open the season on Tuesday, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers.
