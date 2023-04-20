NORTH ANDOVER – When North Andover head coach Todd Dulin took the field on Thursday morning, he knew he was in for something special against perennial powerhouse Boston College High School.
In a back-and-forth thriller, Dulin’s Scarlet Knights took down the Eagles, with Jack Hawley hitting a game-winning single in the bottom of the 7th inning to win, 4-3.
“We always want to play great prep schools like this, teams like BC High,” said Dulin. “They have a great coaching staff, great players who will certainly get college offers, and we are thankful that they put us on their schedule.”
As Dulin said, BC High has players who will play collegiate baseball. Members of the University of Maine coaching staff made the trip down to North Andover to watch these two teams battle it out.
Junior Dom Pefine got the starting nod for the Scarlet Knights, pitching six fantastic innings against a hungry BC High offense. Pefine struck out six batters, twice escaping bases-loaded, two-out jams with the punchout.
“My arm feels amazing after throwing 90 pitches, our guys feel amazing, and this was a great win today over a fantastic opponent,” said Pefine. “I always have faith in my guys, so I knew we could get the job done, but you can’t help but think about how big of a win this game was for our program. We are 4-1 now, and we have to keep it rolling heading into conference play very soon.”
BC High started off the game with an RBI single from cleanup slugger Andrew Manning, who is committed to play college baseball at Navy. North Andover struck right back in the bottom of the first inning, with a two-out RBI single from Cam Partridge, who will be announcing his college commitment in the next week to continue his football career.
North Andover took a quick 3-1 lead heading into the third inning, with RBIs from Josean Rios and Zach Faro, but the Eagles struck back in a hurry to tie the game at three apiece.
The pitchers on both sides were the story of this one, with Pefine going six for the Knights, and Ryan Kane, an Ithaca College commit, going four for the Eagles, before being relieved by junior flamethrower Liam Kinneen for the remainder of the game.
With both teams interlocked at three apiece, Faro began the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk. He moved up on a wild pitch, and three-hitter Hawley drove in Faro with a game-winning RBI single to give the Scarlet Knights a 4-3 win.
“This was a great win for our program, but our schedule does not get any easier now,” said Dulin. “Westford Academy has a bunch of arms, and that is why we want to play the best teams in the state, like BC High. Our conference schedule is always a bloodbath with all of the teams in there, but we are excited for what's to come.”
North Andover 4, BC High 3
North Andover (4): Faro: 2-3, two singles, 1 RBI, 1 walk, Johnson: 2-4, two singles, Hawley: 1-4, 1 single, 1 RBI, Jackson: 0-3, Partridge: 1-3, 1 single, 1 RBI, Yorba: 0-1, two walks, Lavolpicelo, 0-2, 1 walk, Phelps: 1-3, 1 single, Rios, 1-3, 1 single, 1 RBI.
BC High: McCabe: 1-4, 1 single, Flaherty: 2-4, 2 singles, Bohane: 2-4, 2 singles, 1 RBI, Manning: 1-3, 1 single, 1 RBI, Morse: 1-3, 1 single, Roche: 0-3, Gagne: 1-2, 1 triple, 1 walk, Regan: 1-3, 1 single, 1 RBI, Miller, 0-3.
