California.
Florida.
London, England.
Most often, Haverhill.
No matter where Hannah Allen — as well as her older sister Marisa — played soccer, their mom Gina was in the stands watching, smiling and cheering them on.
Gina did that healthy, and she did it while she was sick and physically hurting. She never missed a game all the way up until she passed away on Feb. 1, 2022 after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer at the age of 52.
It’s been 19 months since Gina’s passing, but Hannah — one of the best strikers in the Merrimack Valley Conference — knows that her mom is by her side every time she puts on a Haverhill High or Seacoast United Club uniform.
“My mom was very strong and very independent with everything. One thing that I remember the most is that she would always come to every single one of my games, even when she was really hurting,” said Hannah. “She’d be at my games, she would drive me to practice and help around the house and I could tell she was hurting, but she’d always be there.”
Hannah and Marisa, who is attending UMass Amherst, played soccer since they were 5-years-old. They played two years together for Haverhill High, and played together for their club teams. Marisa was an outside back at Haverhill High. Hannah is a striker, who has terrific footwork, speed and athleticism, and is pretty dangerous with the ball around the net.
Gina never played soccer, but learned to love it because that was what her two daughters were so passionate about.
“My mom went with me to Florida about a month before she passed and she was there while being in a wheelchair,” said Hannah. “I could tell that she was hurting a lot, but she was still there for me, no matter what. We also went to California together. It was just the two of us and she was in pain for most of the trip. All of the trips we went on together, were the best part. I wouldn’t have come this far without her.”
Coming this far has been a struggle at times for Hannah, dealing with losing her mother, the pandemic, as well as the normal challenges of being a student-athlete. But she’s remained a member of the National Honor Society. On the soccer field, she is now a four-year varsity member and a two-year captain, who last year finished the season with seven goals and 13 assists, earning her MVC All-Conference honors.
“I feel like last year, Hannah had a really hard time adjusting to everything, and soccer was definitely a distraction,” said head coach Krystyna Callagy. “This year, from at least the summer to now, we have seen such a big, motivational change (in her), even though we know it’s still and will always be difficult. That adaptivity was hard for her. This year she’s on the field, she’s one of our best players and that’s one of the reasons why we want to dedicate this season to her mom, and why we think Hannah is going to have an even bigger season for us.”
Callagy added that she admires Hannah for that strength, knowing how difficult it must have been without her No. 1 fan at every one of last year’s games.
“Even though last year was one of the hardest years for Hannah, she still showed up (every day for soccer) for herself, her team, her family, and most importantly her mother,” said Callagy.
This year, Hannah’s coaches and teammates are honoring Gina. Every player and coach in the program will be wearing a purple ribbon in their hair or on their uniform to symbolize Pancreatic Cancer Awareness. They are honoring Gina, who meant so much to not just her family — including husband Tom — but to her many other family members, friends and those who she helped throughout her career as an occupational therapist before working in the Haverhill Public School system, mostly with children who had special needs.
“As Hannah approaches her senior year, even though she has a missing piece of her, she still shows up as a leader, captain, and teammate. We all know that it will be a hard year as her soccer career at Haverhill High will come to an end,” said Callagy. “Each player and coach in the program will wear these ribbons each game in remembrance of Gina Allen who adored her daughters and took pride in watching them play soccer.
“We are hoping that as a team, we can come together and have a successful year for Gina, all of our seniors, our team, and our fans. We hope that the Allen family knows that the Hillies program, past, present and future, stand by them through these difficult years. We know that Hannah will make Gina proud this year and in the future playing soccer at the college level.”
Follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @jamiePote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.