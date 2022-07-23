ATKINSON, N.H. — Nick Maccario bogeyed the first hole of Round 2 Saturday at Atkinson Country Club in the Joseph Healey Memorial Golf Championships.
He took out his frustration over the next 17 magnificent holes.
Bradford Country Club’s Maccario posted his second straight 68 and heads into the final round — at his home course — with an 8-shot lead.
“It was hot as Hades out there, but it was a good day. It went well,” said Maccario, who used that bogey on the first to get a little bit more engaged.
“I had a tough chip against the grain, and it was just one of those things. But there’s a par-5 (second hole) coming up, and you know you can birdie it. I guess the bogey caught my attention a little bit, and it just got the juices flowing.”
Maccario would make six birdies in all on Saturday to go with the four he had in Friday’s opening round at Crystal Lake Golf Club.
Now 7-under par over the first two rounds, Maccario will look to lock down his fifth straight Healey on Sunday. He tees off at Bradford CC in the final round at noon with playing partners Aiden Azevedo and Jack Pepin.
Both of the youngsters — Pepin will be a sophomore at Southern New Hampshire University and Azevedo is entering his freshman year at Bryant University — sit in a second-place tie at 144 (+1).
“I’m looking forward to playing my home course. Playing Bradford is really fun, and to be there in the final round of a tournament like this is really cool,” said Maccario.
“I’m going to try to play against the kids, beat the two guys I’m with. If you beat the two guys in second in this round, you should win the tournament. The goal Sunday will be to beat them for the day.”
Tee times begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Bradford.
