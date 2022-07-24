HAVERHILL -- Some crazy things can happen on the golf course. Sunday afternoon at Bradford Country Club, things actually got a little scary in the championship round of the Joseph Healey Memorial.
With a comfortable, basically insurmountable, lead, and only four holes remaining, four-time defending champ Nick Maccario was forced to leave the course, suffering from the effects of the 100-degree heat.
“It was a little scary,” said playing partner Aiden Azevedo. “He was having heart palpitations. Fortunately, they told us later that he was doing OK.”
Maccario checked in with The Eagle-Tribune on Sunday evening and said he was “doing well."
Azevedo, with opportunity knocking, went on to finish with four straight pars to lock down the Healey Championship. His final round of two-under par 69 gave the Haverhill resident a three-day total of 72-72-69 – 213 (-1), good for a two-shot win over Bill Drohen, a former Mass. Amateur champ and like Azevedo a Haverhill High alum.
The excessive heat was clearly the story on Sunday.
“Stay in the sun, and you’re burning. It was way too hot out there,” said Azevedo, one of only three players on the day to score under 75 on the par-71 Bradford course.
“If you didn’t (hydrate), you’re not going to feel good out there. It’s tough, it’s so hot out, you’re not really concentrating.”
Still, with so much going on around him, the soon-to-be freshman at Bryant University held it together brilliantly.
“I honestly don’t even know how I kept my concentration. I mean I was out of it too.”
He made a nice up and down at the par-3 sixth (playing as hole 15 as the nines were reversed).
After two-putt pars on the next two holes, Azevedo iced the win on the final hole – again with some sweet work around the greens.
“It was a great up-and-down there,” he said. “I knocked in like a 15-foot slider.”
What Azevedo didn’t know during that run was that the veteran Drohen, who won this event when it was known as the Allan B. Rogers Memorial Championship, was turning in a monster performance.
“I thought the tournament was just between me and (playing partner Jack Pepin, who was tied for second coming into the final round),” said Azevedo. “I had no clue that Bill had shot (68). I was kind of unaware. I guess that was a good thing.”
Drohen’s charge into contention – he started the day three shots behind Azevedo and Pepin – was a bit of a roller-coaster ride. His first par of the day came on his sixth hole, after three birdies and a pair of bogeys. He made the turn at -1. Three birdies and one bogey on the second nine gave him medalist honors for the day at three-under.
Plaistow’s Pepin finished his event, and a grueling week of tournament golf in the summer sizzle, with a 73 on Sunday, taking third at 71-73-73 – 217, two behind Drohen and seven shots clear of the nearest competitor.
“I’ve been playing in the 95-degree heat all week, so I’m kind of used to it, but it was hot for golf,” said Pepin, who played Monday-Wednesday and took 12th at the New England Amateur.
“I feel like overall I played all right. All three days, I had some messy holes. Aside from that I was making birdies and doing what I needed to do.”
For Azevedo, whose next stop this summer is the upcoming Northern Junior Championship in August, the win is an excellent confidence boost as he prepares to challenge for a top spot on the Bryant University team.
“I haven’t really won a tournament like this and that winning feeling is pretty cool,” he said. “I haven’t won that many times, It was kind of new to me. The key today was how great the putter felt. I made a birdie putt on the second hole (No. 11), like 20 feet, and that got things going for me.”
