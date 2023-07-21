HAVERHILL – The weather did all it could to disrupt the opening round of the Joseph F. Healey Memorial Championship on Friday.
Fortunately, the damage was minimal as all but one player in the 70-man field squeezed in the round before the early evening onslaught.
Nick Caruso will finish out from the apron on the 18th green here at Crystal Lake Golf Club on Saturday morning before the field moves on to Round 2 at Bradford Country Club.
When they tee it up in Round 2, the field will be chasing four-time champ Nick Maccario. Shooting an opening-round of four-under par 67 at Crystal, Maccario will take a one-shot lead into Round 2.
Maccario, who was forced out of the final round of the Healey last year due to the oppressive heat, got after it right from the start on Friday.
Playing in a group with the defending champ, Atkinson CC’s Aiden Azevedo, Maccario’s statement was simple. After his four-year reign ended a year ago, he’s determined to be back on top.
“He hit his first tee shot into the woods and made bogey, he was five-under the rest of the way,” admired Azevedo. “He’s just that good.”
Azevedo, a Bryant University sophomore-to-be, is no slouch either, and he heads to the course he played his high school golf on in Round 2, followed by his home course at Atkinson in the final round on Sunday, looking for a repeat title.
“I felt pretty solid. Any time you can keep up with Nick is a good day,” said Azevedo, who sits alone in second after his opening-round of 68.
“Nick has some history at Bradford, too. It will be good if I can stay in contention with him tomorrow, and then at Atkinson, it’s anybody’s game.”
Haverhill Country Club’s Michael Souliotis was the third player of the day to go under par with a 1-under round of 70. The trio of Atkinson’s Evan Desjardins, along with Shail Chotai and James Robbins – each of whom play out of Renaissance – tied for fourth at 71.
Tee times begin at 10 a.m. at Bradford on Saturday with the field playing off the back nine first. The trio of Azevedo, Maccario and Windham CC’s Zach Hutton is scheduled off the tee at 11:12 a.m.
On Sunday, the first tee times in the final round will again be around 10 a.m. with the final group of the leaders heading out at around noon.
The top 40 players plus ties after the first two rounds advance to Sunday’s action.
