In a summer on the golf course that Jack Pepin considers just, “OK,” the first three days of this week certainly kicked it up a notch or two.
This weekend, he’s hoping to blast it off the charts.
Pepin, the rising sophomore at Southern New Hampshire University from Plaistow, rolled off a three-day 71-70-72 — 213 (-3) at Alpine Country Club in Rhode Island to tie for 12th this week at the New England Amateur Championship.
The 18-year-old is hoping to springboard off that at the annual Joseph Healey Memorial Championships, which kicks off Friday morning at Crystal Lake Golf Club.
The Healey, one of the premier events on the local amateur scene, moves to Pepin’s home course, Atkinson Country Club, for Round 2 on Saturday, with the title in the 54-hole event being decided on Sunday at Bradford Country Club.
“It’s my first Healey and I’m pretty excited for it,” said Pepin, the former high school state champ at Timberlane Regional.
“It’s a really good field and presents a challenge. I know a lot of good players are entered in it.”
Pepin, who played in three events and helped lead SNHU to a third-place finish in the Northeast-10 Championships, took a little time to get going this summer, but felt something click this past week.
“It was actually my best three-day total so far, so I’m pretty happy with the result,” he said. “I’ve done well, qualifying for big events. This was the first tournament I really played well in. I did all right in the State Am, making match play, but it hasn’t been much of a good summer until this week.
“(At the New England Amateur) I was making a lot of short putts, and I took advantage of all the par-5s the three days. I made enough birdies to win it, but I just made too many bogeys, too.”
Now the question is, with the spotlight turned more locally, can Pepin keep up the solid work?
“Playing well this week was definitely a step in the right direction,” Pepin said. “I just have to try to keep with what I’ve got going. I haven’t played Crystal Lake or Bradford for a while.”
SUPERB HEALEY FIELD SET
Another rock-solid field is ready for the Healey Memorial, an event with roots that go all the way back to the Allan B. Rogers Memorial Championship, dating back into the 1970s.
Four-time defending champ Nick Maccario of Bradford Country Club is, of course, the man to beat.
Shawn Roderick, the runner-up in 2021, will not be there due to work commitments, but some heavy hitters will be.
Teenagers Mat Gover and Evan Desjardins, fresh off of quarterfinal appearances in the New Hampshire Amateur last week, will be hunting for the top spot for sure.
Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo and Atkinson’s Stephen Ramos, top five finishers in the Healey last year, will also tee it up this weekend.
Veterans like Ki Kwon, the 2021 North Shore Amateur champ, and Bill Drohen, a former Mass. Amateur champ, will certainly be ready to challenge as well.
The Healey, sponsored by Haverhill Bank, offers college scholarship money to high school graduates from the region. During its existence, the event has raised upwards of $100,000 in scholarships for youngsters in the region.
