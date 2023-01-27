Red Sox fans still haven’t seen the best of what Garrett Whitlock has to offer.
Ever since he came to Boston the talented right-hander has been limited in one way or another. He spent his rookie year in the bullpen as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, and last year he wound up back in the pen after suffering a debilitating midseason hip injury.
Despite all that Whitlock’s been really good, and the idea he’s accomplished so much with a proverbial cinder block chained to his leg is pretty tantalizing.
Even more tantalizing? What might Whitlock be capable of once those chains finally come off?
Five months removed from season-ending hip surgery, Whitlock enters 2023 looking like a whole new man. After spending last summer limping around the clubhouse and grinding through every pitch, the 26-year-old strolled into Winter Weekend in Springfield visibly refreshed and revitalized.
“I feel amazing,” Whitlock said last Saturday. “I feel like I’m back in high school again.”
Whitlock says he’s full go to start spring training on time and has already gotten back on the mound as he ramps up for the new year. Barring any setbacks he should now get an opportunity to earn a full-time spot in Boston’s starting rotation.
If he can be as dominant a starter as he’s been a reliever, Whitlock could become a genuine game-changer.
Whitlock’s already shown he has it in him. Last spring he posted a 4.15 ERA over nine starts before going down due to injury, which only seemed underwhelming compared to the sub-2.00 ERA he’d consistently posted out of the bullpen.
Overall he finished the year 4-2 with a 3.45 ERA, 82 strikeouts and only 15 walks over 78.1 innings on the year, and even after returning as a reliever in July following a five-week stint on the injured list he still managed a 3.34 ERA in 18 appearances despite lingering pain.
“It wasn’t fun, but it is what it is,” Whitlock said. “You get paid to go out there and post so that’s what I want to try and do.”
Whitlock underwent arthroscopic hip surgery to repair a right hip impingement in late September, and after that spent six weeks on crutches before slowly resuming baseball activities.
Since getting back on the mound he’s already noticed one particularly promising development.
“Last year it felt like I was almost trying to make [my pitches] break and feel like I was trying to get break on the two-seam and everything, and now playing catch it’s back to the way it was before where I don’t have to try, it just does,” Whitlock said. “So that’s the nice thing is I’m not searching for a certain feeling anymore, now it feels back to natural and back to the way I’ve been throwing my whole life.”
That’s got to be music to the Red Sox ears. The club hasn’t been shy about its belief in Whitlock’s potential, and last spring they put their money where their mouth is by inking Whitlock to a contract extension worth up to $44.5 million over six years if he reaches certain innings pitched thresholds and receives award recognition.
If Whitlock maxes out the deal it’ll be because he’s developed into a top line starting pitcher, and after two years bouncing between different roles he’s finally going to get a chance to prove he can be that guy. Red Sox officials have said throughout the offseason Whitlock will be given a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation, and now Whitlock says he’s ready to take full advantage.
“It’s an honor that they view me that way so I’m going to try and come in and compete and earn the position,” Whitlock said. “I don’t want it to be handed to me, I want to earn the spot so that’s the mindset I have going into it.”
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.