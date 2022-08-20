Just what do the New England Patriots need out of Mac Jones?
The second-year quarterback and his offense have certainly sputtered this summer under the direction of the Belichick Process Symposium — coach Bill and his failed minions Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
Is it talent? The new triumvirate calling the shots? Is it Mac himself, suffering through the early stages of the “sophomore jinx?”
Friday night’s three-series showing against a cast of Carolina reserves and soon-to-be former employees was certainly no indication that the Patriots are now locked in offensively or that Mac has located his mojo.
Sorry, but 4-for-8 for 61 yards — the bulk of which came on a 45-yard heave to Nelson Agholor — doesn’t sit well. Neither do the back-to-back three-and-outs to open the game.
Before we progress any further here on Mac and what he needs to do this fall for a successful Patriots run, it’s worth noting that his press appearances have been a tad troubling.
Did you catch his demeanor as he talked about his “guy,” Patricia?
The worlds ring a tad hollow. He doesn’t say much, other than the stock responses you might expect.
“I think Matt, he’s done a great job. He’s one of the most brilliant people I’ve ever been around in terms of football knowledge,” said Jones. “Between all the coaches we have, they’ve done a great job preparing us. He’s really starting to get a feel for it. That’s the thing, he’s just growing each week and making sure that we can stack good days together. He’s very easy to talk to on the sideline, very easy, laid-back kind of type coach but he demands a lot, and I respect that about him. Hopefully we can grow for a long time.”
Take two minutes today. Go to patriots.com and listen to Mac deliver this answer.
The alarming part of it is that when I hear the words, I hear two things: 1. Hostage or 2. Prison of war.
He’s not free, loosey-goosey, happy-go-lucky Mac. But that’s just something to watch out for as the season unfolds.
Depending on how things break for New England, and how grand the expectations are, Mac might need to be a top five guy for the Patriots to get there.
There are simply too many questions coming off of last year when the defense buckled in December and January and the offense couldn’t respond.
But for a minute, let’s go with what will it take to be a contender, a team with a chance to not only make the playoffs but win a postseason game or three.
1 – Be 2001 Tom Brady
This may be the most ambitious of the calls, but maybe not. Let’s simply go by the numbers for a second, pro-rated to 2021 standards of inflation of course.
Brady threw for 2,843 yards with 18 TDs and 12 interceptions in 14 starts. Pro-rating those numbers for 17 games, make it 3,452 with 22 and 15.
Taking account for passing stat inflation over the last two decades, we’re looking at 3,800 yards and 25 TDs.
Basically, those are numbers that Mac delivered a year ago (3,801, 22 TDs).
2 – Be better than Tua
You have to think that the AFC West will be a blood-bath in 2022.
Conceding the East to Buffalo — the Bills are just better right now — New England needs the war of West attrition to take its toll and free up at least one of the three AFC Wild Cards. Denver, KC, Vegas and the Chargers can’t all make the playoffs, can they?
I don’t believe in the North. Cleveland is a disaster, Pittsburgh has quarterback issues, and Cincinnati must deal with the annual pains commonly endured by the Super Bowl loser. No Wild Card there.
The AFC South?
Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, Trevor Lawrence and Davis Mills are your starting four at QB. Again, no Wild Card there.
That leaves the Patriots and Miami Dolphins: Mac Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins have a much better supporting cast. It’s hard to argue. Would they accept any Patriot via trade for their No. 2 receiver, Jaylen Waddle? Of course not. Tyreek Hill isn’t even worth debating.
So, Mac has to be better than Tua. He can’t be comparable. He can’t lose twice to Miami. He needs to outplay his former Alabama teammate.
Plain and simple.
3 – Crack the Fab 5
The toughest of the three winning scenarios, It’s not impossible.
The Fab 5 in football right now, undisputedly are, in no particular order, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
They have the past performances and the rep to match.
Busting into that group can happen. Matt Stafford was the latest to do it, winning the Super Bowl last February.
Lamar Jackson did it during his MVP season. You can make the case that Joe Burrow did it last year, too.
For the Patriots to prosper, it might take more than Mac moving into the same neighborhood as Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert might not be enough.
