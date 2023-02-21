WOBURN – Following a season chock-full of heartbreakers and character-builders – five single-digit losses including three to No. 1 Lawrence and buzzer-beater to No. 13 Andover – Central Catholic stood in desperate need of a cornerstone win with the MIAA tournament just a week away.
Mission accomplished. Twice.
Central, fresh off its semifinal dispatching of No. 8 Beverly Sunday, toughed out a 57-54 victory over No. 6 Newton North to win the IAABO Board 27 Comcast Tournament on Monday night.
“We had a tough loss against BC High on Thursday, but turning it around with two wins here means a lot,” said Raider Joey Hart, who lit up the night with a game-high 27 points.
“One hundred percent, the momentum we have now is just so important for us. I’m so grateful that we won this.”
Both heart and Hart proved to be the difference in this one – all in one play.
Down a point inside the final half-minute, the Raiders got a great look from 15 feet from Marcus Rivera that rattled in an out. The junior Hart, outsized by the two Newton North bigs, would not be denied the offensive rebound and muscled it back up and in to put Central on the lead at 55-54.
“I saw the rebound and I went for it, and when I saw it I converted it,” said Hart of the game winner.
A Tigers’ turnover and two clutch Markys Bridgewater free throws with 13.9 seconds left pushed the lead to three, and the Raiders tightened up defensively one last time to secure the win and the championship.
“I think we have a resilient group, a couple tough buzzer beater losses, a couple tough losses to Lawrence. You know what I love about these guys is they just keep fighting,” said Raider coach Mark Dunham.
“We defend at a really high level, which is always going to keep you in games, and Joey Hart has just taken a big step for us on the offensive end, someone we can really lean on.”
These two Division 1 heavyweights never lost sight of each other as neither team could muster a three-possession lead over the 32 minutes.
Central led 14-12 after a quarter, and the Tigers held a 26-22 lead at the half.
It was 35-34 Newton North through three, setting up the dramatic fourth.
Hart, who scored 12 points in the fourth, had a a pair of threes in the final minutes, and sophomore teammate Nick Sangermano calmly drained another as the Raiders and Tigers traded haymakers.
Toughness, grit … the Raiders showed plenty, especially in the fourth.
“We felt like we let one go against Lawrence (on Tuesday, seeing a 37-22 third-quarter lead disappear into defeat). The ball just didn’t want to go in in that fourth quarter,” said Dunham. “Newton North is a blue-blood program. For us to eke it out like we did against them, making free throws and getting defensive stops and a loose ball, is just huge.”
Sangermano and Marcus Rivera each had seven points, and the freshman, Javi Lopez, added a pair of triples for the 15-6 Raiders.
Newton North, the Division 1 runner-up a year ago, is now 17-5.
Both teams await the MIAA D-1 tourney, which will have pairings made Friday and announced Saturday, with playin games commencing early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.