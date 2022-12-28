LOWELL — Haverhill High did everything but land the knockout punch on Tuesday night.
Given that reprieve, Pinkerton Academy, the defending champ in the IAABO Board #95 Holiday Tournament, made the Hillies pay, storming back from a six-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, prevailing in the extra session, 78-70.
With the win, the Astros — unbeaten in four Granite State matchups before the tourney — move on to Wednesday night’s semis where they will face host Lowell here at the brand-new, sizzling Riddick Fieldhouse, at 5:30.
“We just kept reminding ourselves that we weren’t here to play in a consolation game (on Wednesday). We really just wanted to compete,” said Astros senior Ty Chinn, whose steal and lay-in pulled the Astros even at 61-61 inside the final minute of regulation.
“Coach said that Mass. teams play harder. We had to prove that wrong. We held our own and came back. We’re going for back-to-back. We won it last year. We’re not looking backwards.”
Chinn, who finished with 19 points, added seven more in the extra session, and to the surprise of nobody, Pinkerton rode its big horse, junior Jackson Marshall all night long — especially in overtime.
Marshall, who came in averaging 28.0 points a game, led all scorers with 34, outdueling Hillies’ paint prowler Jeremy Valdez (14 points, 11 boards).
“We also have a big fella,” said Chinn of Marshall, who had 16 of Pinkerton’s 20 fourth-quarter points, then dropped the first four of the OT to propel the Astros on their way to the semis.
“The key in overtime was to come out strong. (Jackson) set the tone.”
After a trip to the bench in a frustrating third quarter, Marshall hit the floor running in the fourth. He flexed out and nailed back-to-back threes, helping Pinkerton seize momentum.
The Astros continue to succeed on the floor without the services of Ty’s brother, returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard, Anthony Chinn, who is still nursing a broken finger.
“With my brother out, we had to pick up a lot of slack. Everyone had to step up defensively and offensively. I think we’ve been doing that so far this year,” Ty said.
“He’s doing better, he’ll be able to fully practice in a week or so.”
The Hillies, who had won two straight coming in, fall to 2-2, despite a monster night from Alejandro Delgado. The junior swing man was one of four Hillies in double figures, scoring a team-high 22. Sharpshooter Colin Snyder canned five threes in a 17-point effort, while Angelo Dimopoulos added 12.
LOWELL TOURNEY ROUNDUP
After scoring just three points in the first half, Jack St. Hilaire came alive, leading Windham High to a dramatic, 69-62, double-overtime opening win over Groton-Dunstable.
St. Hilaire finished his night with a game-high 30, and teammate Jack Begley added 10 big points for the Jags.
Windham will face Westford Academy in the other semifinal at 7:15. The Ghosts knocked off Londonderry, 60-44.
Pelham fell to Lowell, 83-53, and will play in a consolation on Wednesday.
