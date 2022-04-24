From left: Ranger senior captains, Jason Silverio, Joe Pinto, Sam Kalivas and Alex Borrelli hold the Methuen Jaycee's Memorial Trophy. The Methuen Rangers defeated the Dracut Middies 46-7 for the Methuen Jaycee's Memorial Trophy in the 59th. Annual Thanksgiving Day football game. Daniel Dodson, past president of the Jaycees, presented the team the trophy at the end of the game. The Rangers have now won 29 games versus Dracut's 27 wins and three ties. 11/25/2021