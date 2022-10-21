NORTH ANDOVER – On the verge of a statement win against an unbeaten opponent, North Andover High, instead, found heartbreak.
MVC small division front-runner Billerica rallied with 29 second-half points, including the game winning two-point conversion with 2:19 left for a 35-34.
“That was tough, absolutely,” North Andover coach John Dubzinski said. “I’m proud of the way we played against one of the better teams in Massachusetts. I thought we battled for four quarters with them. At the very end, it was tough for either team to lose that game. That was a great high school football game.”
The Scarlet Knights (3-4 overall, 1-3 MVC) scored three second-quarter touchdowns to grab a 21-6 halftime lead. It was the first time this season Billerica (7-0, 3-0) trailed at intermission.
Zach Wolinski, who carried his heaviest workload of the season with 20 carries for 83 yards, scored on runs of 7 and 2 yards, and Cam Partridge hauled in a 28-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Drew Fitzgerald with 1:59 left in the second. Fitzgerald made a nice pump fake to help Partridge get open down the sideline.
Midway through the third, Michael McNaught capped a 68-yard drive with a 4-yard run that sandwiched a pair of Billerica touchdowns. North Andover’s scoring drive was highlighted by a Jake Saalfrank leaping catch over a defender’s back 40 yards downfield that the junior tight end took to the 5. The point-after kick was blocked as the Knights took a 27-19 lead into the fourth.
“Drew did a great job,” Dubzinski said of his young quarterback. “He managed the game very well. He really grew up today. I told him that was the best game of his career. He threw the ball great. I think that’ll help us become a little more balanced and tougher on defenses.”
Billerica, which was allowing 10.7 points per game, answered with a 75-yard scoring pass from JT Green to Gus O’Gara. Green’s conversion run tied the score.
North Andover once again grabbed the lead with a five-play, 68-yard drive that featured Wolinski at quarterback and was capped by a James Federico 18-yard run.
“We just wanted to change things up a little bit,” Dubzinski said of the quarterback change. “We tried to keep the defense off balance. (Wolinski) adds a different skill set.”
Camden Bethel’s third conversion kick put the Knights back ahead 34-27.
“This was the first time all year we faced adversity,” Billerica coach Duane Sigsbury said. “We knew North Andover was a very good team. They have a lot of skill ... and they’re well coached, and it wasn’t too long ago they won a Super Bowl.”
The Indians responded with the game’s best drive, going 70 yards on 14 plays that ended with 2:19 remaining. Green, who ran for 180 of his 320 total yards, did most of the damage before scoring his third touchdown and adding his second two-point conversion run.
“They are a very good team,” Dubzinski said of the visitors. “They’re hard to defend, and that’s probably why they’re scoring (37.7) points a game. Our defense played hard. (Billerica) has just done that to everybody on its schedule. That quarterback is a great runner.”
North Andover had two more possessions, but neither advanced past the Indian 20.
“I told the kids they have to keep their heads up,” Dubzinski said. “There was a lot to build off of this game. We just have to get back to practice and work the stuff to improve on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.