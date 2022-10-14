Each and every fall, Methuen High football targets the rivalry matchup on its schedule, and sets its sights on an upset.
For the Rangers, a victory over Central Catholic would be truly special.
“Every year, one of our main goals as a team is to beat Central Catholic,” said Methuen captain Anesti Touma. “The last time we won I believe was more than 10 years ago, so we all want to leave Lawrence on Friday night with a win. It would mean a lot more than just another win. A victory over Central Catholic would mean a lot to the team, coaches, and the whole city of Methuen.”
Methuen (4-1) will travel to Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday to take on Central Catholic (3-2) in a battle of teams ranked in the Top-10 of the MIAA’s Division 1 Power Rankings.
A win for the Rangers would be their first over the Raiders since 2010, then led by that fall’s Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP, QB Cal Carroll. Central has since won 10 straight over Methuen (2-0 in the playoffs). The two teams didn’t play from 2013-15.
“We are really pumped to play Central Catholic,” said Touma. “The energy in practice is higher than it has been all season, and everyone’s sense of urgency is higher than ever. We all want to beat Central Catholic, and to beat them everyone has to be their best and we all know that.”
At the heart of the Rangers’ success has been the play of Touma.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound tight end excels both as a blocker and a receiver (3 touchdown catches) for a potent Methuen offense that’s averaging 42.8 points per game. He also anchoring the defense at outside linebacker.
“Anesti is one of the best tight ends in the state,” said Methuen head coach Tom Ryan. “He is also one of the best human beings I have ever known. He is the ultimate character kid. Athletically, he can do it all as a tight end and outside linebacker. His name has to be in the consideration as one of the top two-way players in the state.”
Touma didn’t start playing football until freshman year, and he immediately fell in love with dishing out punishment.
“I enjoy the physical aspect of football so much,” he said. “It’s the best part of both positions that I play. I love to hit and always try to get in on every play I can on defense. I take pride in my run blocking, not letting the guy I’m blocking make a play. To be a good tight end, you can’t be afraid of blocking someone bigger than you or getting in the trenches with the lineman. and I catch almost any ball that comes my way.
“My strength on defense is that I love to hit and get in on every play. I want to blow up plays and hit no matter who has the ball. It takes wanting to hit and not being scared of contact to make plays to stand out at my position.”
Touma now has big hopes for the rest of this fall.
“My goals are to win every game that we have, to get momentum into the playoffs so we can go further than we did last year (Division 1 quarters),” he said. “And first, we want to beat Central Catholic.”
CENTRAL READY TO GO
Two weeks after suffering its first loss to Andover since 2012, Central Catholic is focused on avoiding another decade-plus long streak ending when the Raiders host Methuen on Friday.
“We’re excited,” said Raiders running back/defensive back Matthias Latham. “It’s a big game and we are expecting a big crowd for our homecoming game. We can’t wait.
“Methuen loves to compete and is a big rival, and we have to come to play.”
Central Catholic has not lost more than one Merrimack Valley Conference game in a season since 2011, when Central lost three MVC games on the way to a 6-5 record. In the next 10 years (2012-21), Central lost just three MVC games — once each to Andover (2012), Haverhill (2016) and North Andover (2018).
When discussing the Methuen/Andover matchup last week, former Rangers quarterback Jason Danella said that rivalry didn’t have the, “Pure level of dislike that we had for Central Catholic.”
BROOKS REMEMBERS SETTLES
Emotions were high for Brooks School football during last Friday’s matchup with St. Mark’s.
The game was played in memory of late teammate Preston Settles, who passed away last February during his freshman year at Brooks.
“That game meant so much to all of us,” said Brooks quarterback Michael Wolfendale of Methuen. “There were a lot of emotions for everyone, but the moment wasn’t too big for us. I am so appreciative of how everyone came out in support, and I am very happy we got to honor Preston in the way we did. I am so proud of how the team performed.”
Brooks certainly delivered in the moment, crushing St. Mark’s 42-14. Wolfendale threw an 11-yard TD pass to Andover’s Jackson Conners-McCarthy and Lawrence’s Joel Mireles returned a blocked punt 39 yards for a TD.
“It was a great night for the whole Brooks community,” said coach Pat Foley after the game. “We were able to honor Preston Settles and his family. I’m really happy for our kids and the way they were able to channel a lot of emotion into a great performance on the field.”
TIMBERLANE RUNNING WILD
The move from Division 2 to Division 1 has gone as well or better than anyone could have hoped for Timberlane this fall, following last year’s Division 2 state title.
The Owls are not only 5-1, but they have outscored opponents by a stellar 200-70 margin. The most they have allowed is 23 points, in their loss to Bishop Guertin and win over Exeter — both one-loss teams.
On offense, Timberlane’s success has started with the running game — a trademark of head coach Kevin Fitzgerald‘s teams.
Running back Eddie DiGiulio has carried 54 times for 407 yards and nine touchdowns, QB Dom Coppeta has run for 390 yards and five touchdowns on 71 carries and running back Liam Corman has run for 335 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 carries.
The success in the ground game is music to the Timberlane offensive line’s ears.
“I think as an offensive line we are satisfied with the physicality we are playing with,” said lineman Cam Zambrowicz. “But we know that there is still a lot of work to be done. I think the offense as a whole has done a good job working together to move the ball.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
