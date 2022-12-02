This chasm between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills – already Grand Canyon-esque – grew on Thursday night in the 27-10 domination, a fact that even the least optimistic Patriots fan could dream possible.
The New England Patriots roster was again exposed before the nation, a 53-man bunch of C-pluses and B-minuses at best, while the Buffalo Bills unleashed a pair of A-pluses for the rest of the NFL to see.
Josh Allen deflated Patriots Nation – sorry – authoring a couple highlight-reel plays that left the Foxborough folks with jaws on floor, defeated with the somber note that we just don’t have a guy who can do that. If you weren’t appreciative of that sick TD toss to Gabe Davis, as the QB was soaring out of bounds on the right and throwing back to the left, you’re not a football fan.
As appreciative as you had to feel for Allen’s athleticism – his second-best throw was called back on a ticky-tack holding call – it probably was best to feel a wee bit morose for the Patriots secondary, namely corners Jon and Jack Jones, who had gobs of help over the top in Steve/Bill Belichick’s two-deep defensive scheme, yet still got ravaged by Stephon Diggs and Gabe Davis, nearly every time the Bills needed a play.
I give Eagle-Tribune Executive Sports Editor Bill Burt for pointing this one out on Twitter (@burttalkssports) during the game … Weeks ago, Bill Belichick noted that Jon Jones is “one of our best players.”
Ruminate over that one for a second, folks.
The Bills have Allen, Diggs, All-Pro safeties like Jordan Poyer and (injured) Micah Hyde, Hall of Famer to be Von Miller, et al.
You have the undrafted Jones, who cut his teeth on special teams, overachieved into a decent producer at slot corner and now is “one of our best players,” holding down one of the five biggest positions on the field – QB, left tackle, edge rusher, lead wide receiver and lead corner.
Finally, there was a major mismatch in schemes on Thursday night.
As all of New England scavenges for torches and pitch forks, preparing to run Matt Patricia and Joe Judge out of Patriot Place for the offensive work, I choose this morning to laud Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for telling his defense, again playing without its two top players in Miller and Hyde, that they would dictate things, not the Patriots, at Gillette Stadium.
Frazier essentially took Stevenson off the table as a reliable option by stacking the box regularly, with 7 or 8 defenders depending the Pats formation, and always having at least one safety (Poyer) hovering within eight yards of the ball.
Stevenson had two solid runs, 11 and 14 yards, but they were all him. One had him stuffed in the backfield and wrapped up near the line, only to see him bust free and explode to the next level. The other saw him carry a pile of Bills from the line of scrimmage past the first-down marker.
No cover-two shell here, save for a handful of third-and-infinity plays.
Contrast that to the Patriots, who mainly because of Allen’s game-breaking ability, needs to back off and play soft. A quick scan of the game replay showed one of the game’s premier sack machines, Matt Judon, rushing the passer on just over 30 percent of Allen’s 35 drop backs.
Frazier's scheme dared the Patriots to look elsewhere. They couldn't through conventional means. Gritty Jakobi Meyers is too banged up. Kendrick Bourne is too angry and consumed with rage against the new offensive regime. And Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker are all just too mediocre.
Even when Patricia flexed a little bit and tossed Marcus Jones into the equation, a move that gave New England a 7-3 lead early when Jones' electric speed turned a 1-yard hitch into a 48-yard TD, Frazier refused to relent. He attacked, and the Patriots buckled.
You could see early. This guy (@mvcreature) Tweeted two plays into the game -- at 8:33 p.m. exactly -- that the Bills defensive plan looked very good. Buffalo did not disappoint. Doom was imminent for New England. And that's how things played out.
Frazier overwhelmed the Patriots with his defensive play-calling. Think about that as you prepare to slay Patricia today.
