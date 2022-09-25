FOXBOROUGH – Bill Belichick lost this football game.
Not Sunday afternoon. There was nothing egregious from the coaching staff. In fact, you could say that he and the Patriots again outcoached John Harbaugh. Go ahead if that’s your bag.
Belichick lost this football game – and potentially his grasp on the future of this franchise – on April 26, 2018.
It was that day, with a 40-year-old and increasingly venomous Tom Brady, that Belichick, his dog Nike and the Patriots swung and missed in the first round of the NFL Draft – Twice! – on tackle Isaiah Wynn at 23 and on running back Sony Michel at 31, leaving quarterback Lamar Jackson for the Ravens at No. 32.
It’s as bad a draft mistake as Belichick has ever had, and it continues to hammer this franchise. Jackson’s dynamic four-TD pass, 107-yard rushing performance in Baltimore’s 37-26 victory resounded throughout the Bay State on Sunday.
Healthy again, the 2019 NFL MVP played on a team with a mega-star at tight end (Marc Andrews) and a couple of speedsters on the outside with a mediocre, beaten-up offensive line. and he dazzled, running the Patriots right out of their own building.
“I’m amazed every time (we play),” said Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell. “It’s a front-row seat, watching greatness. That guy is very special, fun to watch. He is quite spectacular.
“As a defensive player on this team, your whole goal is to get the ball back in his hands.”
The fact that Patriots countered with a swooning Mac Jones was merely salt in the wounds.
Jones again labored, throwing three interceptions – without a TD pass – and posted another pedestrian/mediocre passer rating of 62.1.
Every time you watch Jackson create, you think of Larry the Pitching Coach in the movie “Bull Durham” and his “easy game,” commentary.
When you have a dynamic playmaker – and I’m talking the elite of the elite – offensive football is an easy game.
Nothing about what the Patriots are doing offensively looks easy.
Five-to-seven yards per rush, all the way up the field, is not easy football.
Jump balls to DeVante Parker is not easy football.
Jackson staring down a defense and breaking them down with a long run or a chunk hookup to a wide-open Mark Andrews (8 catches, 89 yards) or a streaking Rashod Bateman (2 catches, 59 yards), now that’s easy football.
Telling comments from Campbell
Sage veterans like the Ravens’ Campbell are often very insightful, especially in victory.
Campbell delivered the final shot on Mac Jones – the one that sent the Patriots QB hobbling to the sideline with what looks like a sprained ankle.
That resulted in a Marcus Peters interception that ended it.
“Fourth quarter pass rush mentality. I was just trying to get pressure on him, hit him, make him uncomfortable, make him throw an interception,” said Campbell. “It was just a good football play. I hate to see him get hit. It’s the worst part of this game. You never want to see guys get hurt. I hope he’s OK.”
Jones was sacked three times and took another pounding. Watching the Ravens amp it up in the fourth quarter showed two things.
First, Baltimore took last week’s self-destruction personally.
“Obviously coming off a loss, you never want to lose two in a row. Teams, they smell that, they say this team can be beaten in the fourth quarter,” said Campbell. “We had to take it on ourselves to lock in and play really good football in the fourth quarter. When the game was on the line, we started playing our best football.”
The late pressure on Jones certainly made the Patriots offense buckle. Playing from behind just isn’t going to work for New England.
“Their running game is spectacular. You take away the play action and their ability to run the ball (by taking the lead),” said Campbell. “Now, they’re just going to pass the ball. That’s when the pass rush really showed up.”
Odds and Ends
One final Campbell note, he went out of his way to note that the Patriots played without “their best receiver,” Jakobi Meyers, who missed the game with a knee injury. …
Ravens’ safety Marcus Peters on if the media gathered in the Ravens locker-room was waiting for him, noted that we would be “waiting until the Super Bowl,” where it is mandatory for the players to meet the media. …
For the second straight week, postgame x-rays on Mac Jones‘ knee were negative. Last week it was the QB’s back. …
Fantasy owners, who rolled the dice on JK Dobbins, who missed all of last year due to injury, had to like what they saw from the Ravens running back. Dobbins had seven rushes for 23 yards and caught two passes for 17 more in his first pro game.
“I didn’t even worry about taking the first hit. I just worried about making a play,” said Dobbins. “I prepared the same, either way, work hard, prepare, get ready for the game.” …
The Patriots defense, thought to be on the right track after two decent efforts to open the year, allowed the Ravens to roll up 394 yards at 6.7 yards per play, while converting on 5 of 11 third downs. …
And finally, don’t be fooled by the numbers. Jackson’s rushing numbers might read 11 carries for 107 yards (9.7 yards a carry) but that’s fallacy. Jackson took three knees in victory formation. His real numbers were 8 carries for 110 yards – or 13.8 per try.
