FOXBOROUGH – Let the record show that Jared Goff’s last career road win was as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in December 2020.
And that comes with the asterisk of “zero paid attendance” due to Covid-19.
So, yes, the postgame strutting around the Patriots locker-room might have been a bit over the top. Still, this is the NFL, a league in which Goff’s Lions came into Sunday’s whitewash leading at 35.0 points a night.
Now, it’s up to folks to decipher if this blanking was for real, or if it was one of those flimsy, paper-thin, chest-thumpers that the Patriots defense sprayed through their seven-game win streak of 2021.
When Goff stared down the left sideline the whole way at blanketed tight end TJ Hockenson, predictably leading an idle Jack Jones to the football for an athletic interception just 9:28 into the game, you had to figure a Detroit nightmare was about to unfold.
Jones made a heck of a play on the football, high-pointing the football and then dropping both feet inside the boundary for his second pick in as many weeks. But that one was vintage Goff.
The Patriots party was on, even with the score just 3-0. Jones’ theft triggered an avalanche of Lions’ catastrophes that included a Matt Judon strip-sack turned 59-yard Kyle Dugger fumble-return touchdown.
Along the way, there were six – count ‘em six – denials on Lions fourth-down attempts.
Give the Patriots credit. They sniffed out every one and weren’t afraid to let the world know about it later.
“We just had a good understanding of what they were going to do and how we were going to attack,” said safety Adrian Phillips.
The Patriots defensive brain trust simply overwhelmed Dan Campbell’s staff. And it wasn’t that close.
As for Belichick, they actually should have gotten one more stop when Goff panicked and threw incomplete on third-and-14 from the Patriots’ 17, only to be saved by the weakest of weak roughing the passer flags on Mack Wilson.
No problems there, though. It only led to the fourth of the half-dozen stops on fourth, four plays later.
We all remember the phantom swagger of 2021. The Pats defense feasted on the feeble offenses in the game a year ago, only to melt in December.
Judon was at the forefront of all that. He was the biggest of the bullies and the meekest of the meek down the stretch.
When asked about it in the postgame presser on Sunday, he talked about his health being the difference last year.
We shall see about that. But for now, enjoy!
WELCOME BACK
It’s not coincidence anymore. It’s fact.
Jakobi Meyers is an absolute beast. Sunday, after missing two games, he immediately changed the dynamic of the Patriots offense.
The receiver caught seven passes for 111 yards. His impeccable route-running savaged the Lions secondary and actually gave some breathing room to tight end Hunter Henry, who enjoyed his best day.
The $3 million, second-round tender offer that Meyers signed in the offseason has to be considered one of the great steals this year. Now, it’s a matter of trying to figure out how to keep him here and keep him healthy for the long term.
INJURY CONCERNS
The loss of Damien Harris to a hamstring issue early in this one allowed the Patriots to unleash Rhamondre Stevenson on an overwhelmed Lions defense.
The result was a 25-carry, 161-yard, career day for the second-year back out of Oklahoma.
However, losing Harris for any stretch of time certainly depletes the running back room, which already suffered through the loss of Ty Montgomery. Rookie Pierre Strong, who was inactive Sunday, might be the next man up if Harris misses any serious time.
Montgomery is now eligible to come off the injured list if he is recovered.
ODDS AND ENDS
Let’s hope that the Lions did not allow rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to sleep on the flight back home. The total domination inflicted on the rookie be Patriots left tackle Trent Brown is sure to cause the kid serious nightmares. …
Postgame, there was a serious tone as the players mentioned the neck injury to Lions defensive back Saivion Smith, who was taken off the field in an ambulance in the first quarter. Every time something like that happens, the seriousness of the game takes center stage.
Devin McCourty noted that the players from both teams prayed for Smith on the field together afterward and then later in the locker room.
