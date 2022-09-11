If you expected some kind of switch-flip or a Bill Belichick takeover to energize the New England Patriots’ offense, you went to bed hungry on Sunday night.
Hungry and flummoxed.
The Matt Patricia-led “O” wrangled up as many points as the Dolphins’ defense, seven, on a day where Tua Tagovailoa again outplayed his former Alabama understudy Mac Jones.
The 20-7 loss had all the low points you might have expected if you watched this football team prepare this summer.
Free rushers pummeled Mac Jones. The running game was violently inconsistent and the Patriots sputtered.
The heat on Mac left Belichick to note, “We had two plays where we had enough to block them, but we didn't block it properly. Yeah, there were two of those.”
There was no pop, no bright spot to latch on, just a ton of offensive ineptitude and backwards steps.
“It was really a pretty even game. Two big plays, 14 points, really skewed the game,” Belichick said.
“We moved the ball. We couldn't get enough points, and we got into their territory. We got in there six, seven times, whatever it was, and it was 7 points.”
Seven points, not going to cut it in the NFL. Not these days. And sorry, Patricia doesn’t exactly instill confidence in me that some amazing adjustments or innovations are in the works this week.
Anyone who watched the preseason had fears. They came to fruition on Sunday.
Leadership or excuses?
It’s commendable that Bill Belichick’s captains are represented win or lose postgame.
But neither David Andrews nor Devin McCourty – two of the team’s most powerful and classy voices – covered themselves in glory postgame.
It’s Week 1 and both sounded a tad defeated.
“We beat ourselves,” Andrews said.
He’s probably correct, but the frustration wore through. And as the interview session moved on, Andrews swung and missed in his attempt to salvage something.
“I felt like we were moving the ball in the run game. I felt like we were moving the ball all day really,” the center said.
Um, David, you scored seven points.
“It was a great learning experience against a really good defense,” he added.
Great.
McCourty, like Andrews, is a consummate winner. He’s had an amazing career here.
Sunday, he sounded like a rookie salesman on his first day at the used car lot.
“We have some good players, we had good plays today,” he said.
Was he trying to convince himself or us?
Talent-wise, there is a gigantic chasm between the good teams and the Patriots.
Miami isn’t exactly the program by which all teams are measured, and I’d still take Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Xavien Howard before I pick a Patriot.
Tua Tagovailoa had a pedestrian day that looks solid on paper (104.4 passer rating) because of Hill, Waddle and the talent around him.
It felt like during the game and especially after, that the Patriots players realize this. That's something to be watched.
Bill’s biggest lie
“I don’t know … I haven’t been in the training room,” Belichick when asked whether Mac Jones was injured.
Jones went to the x-ray room at Hard Rock Stadium, and early reports on Twitter mentioned a back injury.
Jones took a pounding all afternoon, especially with mental breakdowns up front leading to free rushers on Jones.
Runner-up on the day, and it’s not exactly a lie, it’s more of a case of Belichick abstaining from answering, but when asked about Kendrick Bourne barely playing, the coach noted, “It just worked out that way.”
Thanks Bill. Bourne, who sat the entire first half-plus, was targeted once, catching a 41-yard Jones bomb.
Big Shows
1 – Ty Montgomery: Carted off in the final preseason game, he scored the lone touchdown of the day. Didn’t seem confused on pass protection – he might have been the only Patriot that wasn’t.
2 – Kendrick Bourne: One big catch for 41 yards in limited snaps. I have no idea why he is in the doghouse, but he does what the other Patriots’ receivers do not, that is get open.
3 – Matt Judon: Four quarterback hits and a sack. Speed game was on. Often beat blocks by running from them, provided constant pressure and had Tua Tagovailoa guessing when he rolled out to his side.
No Shows
1 – Mac Jones: Tone-setter with two brutal turnovers. Bark all you want about the so-called uncalled pass interference, Mac was the guy who on first and 10 heaved up a 50-50 ball to a receiver with a defensive back stapled to his inside shoulder. And if he – or for that matter anyone on the Patriots’ sideline – expected Trent Brown to be nimble enough to block Brandon Jones on a safety blitz, he’s sadly mistaken. Take a head count, Mac. The defense has 11 out there. You can’t misplace a charging 6-foot-1, 191-pound safety.
2 – Kyle Dugger: Maybe I shouldn’t have. He had four tackles – two for losses – but I put the safety here because I’m frustrated hearing how much of a budding star he is. Dugger is not a deep safety. He’s an extra hand in the box. He’s a light linebacker. He’s not a pass-coverage safety, a fact that was again driven home when lead corner Jalen Mills decided to not cover Jaylen Waddle on a 4th-and-7 slant at the end of the first half. Dugger was sitting back in two-deep and flashed his wares, taking a brutal angle that allowed Waddle to waltz 42 yards for a crushing touchdown. It’s a masquerade to play this kid in open space when the opposing team is going to utilize the forward pass.
3 – DeVante Parker: The good news is he didn’t get shut out. But do you think the Patriots were expecting a little more than one catch for nine yards? Maybe it was because Tyreek Hill and Waddle were playing for the other guys. But Parker appeared slow, old and insignificant in his New England debut. For the record, and to his credit, Parker unequivocally stated that there was no defensive pass interference on the interception. I think he would know. He had the best view of the play.
Note: The line to get on this list was long and not very distinguished. I simply choose to not harp on the negativity by hanging more than three "No Shows" on the board.
Commented
