Was Sunday afternoon in Vegas the end for Mac Jones in New England? The bizarre finish will cover it up for a while, but Jones’ day on the Vegas Strip had to be the low point of what has been a flat-out dreadful sophomore season. Jones, the guy who went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie and whom so many deemed the future of the franchise, couldn’t solve a pathetic, bottom-third Raiders defense on Sunday. The numbers for the day were as comical as the final play that doomed this football team and its season. Jones was 13 of 31 for 112 yards, good for a 52.1 rating. For lack of a better descriptor, those are Nate Peterman numbers. Who the heck averages 3.6 yards per attempt in today’s NFL, against a defense that resides among the bottom feeders? Admittedly, the going has gotten tough for Jones in Year 2. His offensive coordinator is learning on the fly and hasn’t shown any signs that he’ll ever succeed. Mac hasn’t handled it well. In fact, he’s failed miserably. He screams, he moans, he calls the coaches out. And then he tumbles to the bottom of the rankings among the NFL’s quarterbacks. “I don’t play very well, we’re in that situation. It’s tough,” Mac stumbled through postgame as much as he stumbled on the field with the Raiders. He then went to the old standby. “I didn’t execute enough good plays today.” Jones hasn’t been a leader. His on-field play, his off-field exploits – it’s hard to believe this football team voted him as a captain in his second year. Where is Mac Jones’ character? It’s a question every Patriots person, from Bill Belichick on down, has to be asking right now, for the good of this franchise. “We just have to finish better. Obviously, a tough situation that falls on all of us,” said Jones of the debacle that turned the Patriots from an 80 percent chance of making the playoffs to a 22 percent longshot. “We just have to watch the tape and get better.” Sorry, Mac. That’s just not going to cut it. We’ve all seen the tape. Something is missing. and that something is character. That’s why the Patriots are now in this mess with three games to play. THE MOST RIDICULOUS OF DEFEATS Between Twitter (@mvcreature), these sports pages and conversations with friends and family, I must have stated over 100 times that there was no way the Patriots either beat both Arizona and Las Vegas or lose to both teams in this recent, two-week desert swing. They were destined for a 1-1 split. But man, the Patriots went to colossal lengths on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium to make my prediction come true. It was absolutely a game that neither team deserved to win. Not the Raiders with their timid, soon-to-be-unemployed quarterback and his gift-wrapped, cupcake pick-six or their 13 accepted penalties. and not the Patriots with their blocked punt, their tantrumming second-year quarterback and his pathetic play plus a weekly offensive game plan that conjures up words ranging from mundane to inane. How far have things fallen? The Patriots lost to a coach that saw his career win percentage skyrocket to .404. That’s not the problem. The issue is that Patriots fans are currently dreaming to have said coach – Raiders “boss” Josh McDaniels – come back to Foxborough for a third tour to potentially save Mac Jones and the future of this offense. Brutal. Just brutal.
