The New England football world celebrates the “Marcus Miracle” – rookie Marcus Jones’ last-minute punt-return TD. Meanwhile, New York Jets fans will certainly bemoan the fact that their coach and savior, Robert Saleh, was undressed by Bill Belichick for the fourth straight time, the second in the last four weeks.
Heck, has anyone figured out yet why Saleh neglected to tell his punter to kick the football out of bounds with 26 seconds left in a 3-3 game?
But in my eyes, Belichick doesn’t have to go too far to deliver the game ball from Sunday’s 10-3 win over the NYJ. Just drop it in Steve Belichick’s office.
Yep, that’s right. The kid, Bill’s son, linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator flat-out dominated the Jets on Sunday. His game-plan, based on pressure at all cost, left Gang Green flat-out helpless.
It was a masterpiece.
Look, it would have been simple to alter things when the wind kicked up Sunday morning. Put the ball in Zach Wilson’s hands a tad longer, sit back, and let the second-year bust implode.
That might have happened, sure. But why take that chance?
It’s what the Jets were banking on in their vanilla plan – four-man rush, deep linebacker drops, safeties playing 30 yards off the ball. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Saleh and his clueless coordinator of defense, Jeff Ulbrich, are probably still on the Gillette sideline, expecting Mac Jones to turn it over. Fellas, turn the lights out when you are done.
Seriously, the mismatch was that bad.
Take a peek at the replay of this one and try to count the number of times, the Jets lined up four men on the line, three linebackers 5-7 yards off the ball and two safeties playing in the Bass Pro Shop parking lot they were so deep.
I ran out of fingers and toes to count in the first half.
Fellas, Mac wasn’t airing it out with the wind whipping through Foxborough on Sunday afternoon. He was handing off – 26 rush attempts – or checking it down to the backs and tight ends – 13 more targets. The Jets apparently didn’t notice.
Stevie B took all that away. The Patriots swarmed the line of scrimmage, especially in the second half during which the New Yorkers mustered two yards of offense. Two!
“Complete domination. That’s kind of what we wanted to do and wanted to establish that this game. We left some plays out on the field the last time we played them,” said defensive end Deatrich Wise. “Coming off the bye, we knew what we were going to get and going to this game. We wanted to stop the run and affect the pass and I believe we did that.”
Steve’s defense just kept coming. Did you notice how tight to the line and aggressive safety Kyle Dugger was, especially in the second half? Contrast that to the Jets playing it safe.
Let’s be honest, if you drafted these two defenses, the Jets would have at least five of the top six picks – Sauce Gardner, CJ Mosley, Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams and DJ Reed for sure.
Yet, it was New England that completed 23 of 27 passes, dominated the yardage battle (297-103) and the time of possession (35:30-24:30).
Saleh played for overtime. He’s the guy coaching the team that lost 14 straight times to the Patriots. And he was vanilla, afraid to let his studs make a play.
Steve Belichick was ruthless, rolled the dice and rode the heater to a masterpiece.
ODDS AND ENDS
The fact that center David Andrews was helped off early with a thigh injury and did not speak after the game is a crushing blow to an already besieged offensive line.
James Ferentz is not the answer at center, but he’s apparently the only option. Speculation and postgame reports have Andrews potentially done for the year. It’s an absolute crusher. …
The new kid on the block did a nice job punting under pretty adverse conditions.
Michael Palardy had seven punts for a 45.3 average and a net of 41.1 yards. That kind of makes you wonder what Bill Belichick was thinking by handing Jake Bailey a three-year deal at over $3 million a year. …
With his stellar 9 of 22 passing day for 77 yards, Jets QB Zach Wilson “improved” to 0-4 against the Patriots. In those four starts, Wilson is now 54 of 106 for 693 yards with a pair of TD passes and seven interceptions. That’s good for a 50.55 passer rating.
Yikes.
When asked if Wilson’s continued woes might lead to a shift to backup Mike White, coach Robert Saleh shot the idea down quickly.
“That's the furthest thing on my mind,” Saleh said. “I've told you guys before, Zach's our quarterback and we're going to, we've got to find ways to help him get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.