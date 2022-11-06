FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots knocked off the Indianapolis Colts here on Sunday.
You can hit the bye and celebrate. Bill Belichick? He needs to take the break to contemplate.
Mac Jones is not the answer for this football team. His two-week – healthy – tryout off the ankle sprain was successful on the scoreboard with victories over the Jets and Colts.
It was also extremely telling about the quarterback play.
Mac is not the answer. It is plain as day. Typically, Jones, who was 20 of 30 for 147 yards and a TD – taking four more sacks – deflected postgame.
He mentioned how football is a team game and how the Patriots got the “W.”
“Whatever it is, we just need to nail that down,” said Jones as he bobbed and weaved probing jabs from the media.
“There’s obviously problems here, and we need to find a solution.”
Jones isn’t fooling anyone, especially his head coach.
And therein lies Belichick’s conundrum as the Patriots head off on their midseason break.
Does Bill believe the Patriots are a real team in AFC playoff contention? Or is this season a place-holder, like the last two?
If Belichick has faith in this team and trusts that his defense isn’t the paper tiger that it proved to be in 2021, he has to make the move. And he has to do it now.
Bailey Zappe earned another shot. Or to put it another way, Mac hasn’t proven that Zappe doesn’t deserve it.
This one will take some guts, folks.
It’s not an easy call. But we watched Mac’s movie in 2021. He showed flashes but hurt this team down the stretch when it counted. He is now a shadow of that solid but unspectacular rookie self.
This debate is not over. Belichick has some time. He can gauge the locker room. Is it behind Mac or do the leaders see the obvious. Mac is in full wobble right now.
And the tomato cans are running out. Real teams are now directly on the horizon.
To me, it’s obvious. Mac isn’t the guy. Zappe may not be either, but Mac, as currently constituted, just is not.
Can Belichick step up and flip the switch? If he doesn’t it’s a pretty solid indication on how he feels about his 5-4 football team.
BULLY BALL
Pile ‘em up, Matthew. You go for it. But we’re watching you. And we play 17 games here.
Patriots linebacker Matt Judon dominated another decrepit offensive line on Sunday with three more sacks and four total pressures against the Colts.
You can set your clocks by Judon showing up on Sunday … against the NFL’s flotsam and jetsam.
But there’s no denying it. When things amped up in December and January, the bigtime free-agent pickup disappeared like a parking spot in Southie during the first real winter snow.
Matthew, that $13.6 million a year isn’t earned against the also-rans. Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are on the schedule, you know.
So, before the “Defensive Player of the Year” talk takes hold and you start filming Tik-Toks with Celtics’ incumbent “DPOY” Marcus Smart, can you produce against a real team or two.
DEAD COACH TALKING
Oof. I went into the Frank Reich press conference looking to see just how defeated he could be.
I came out wondering if he would survive the flight back to Indy as the head coach of the Colts.
Indianapolis created new meanings to the word “anemic” on Sunday, coming up with three whole points and going an almost earth-shattering 0 for 14 on third down.
Oh for 14. Wow.
“Offensively, it starts with me,” the longtime Buffalo Bills backup QB said. “We have to do more on offense. Like I said, it starts with me. I’m the leader of the offense.
“My experience tells me … you’re never as far off as you think. I believe there are answers out there.”
Reich led this offense to 121 net yards – in a full NFL game. That’s almost tough to do.
Postgame, there were smiles in the Indy locker room, lots of giggles. The writing is on the wall. If you can’t see that Reich’s minutes are numbered in Indianapolis, you might want to take off the blindfold.
QUESTION OF THE WEEK
When Josh McDaniels returns as an “offensive consultant” with the Patriots, will it cause more friction with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge?
McDaniels and his Raiders fell to 2-6 with a humbling loss at Jacksonville. The Raiders led 17-0 in the first half.
He is now 13-23 in his career as a head coach. He is 3-12 in his last 15 games.
