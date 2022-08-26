Things can’t be as bad as they’ve looked, right?
The last time I looked, Mac Jones had a strong rookie season, and Bill Belichick was still Bill Belichick.
The Patriots had the worst week in Vegas since Longo hit The Mirage in 2017. They were humbled by the Raiders, and grumbles are leaking out from some prominent voices.
The season opener with Miami is two weeks away, and panic has struck here in New England.
I just can’t believe things have fallen this far. They look like the Lions and/or Giants. Yes, I did mention those teams because their former head coaches — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — sit at Belichick’s right hand.
They can’t be this bad, can they?
With that said, we trying to make some sense of Friday night’s 23-6 preseason exhibition/debacle against Josh McDaniels’ Raiders.
STIDHAM HAS HIS DAY
Yeah, I might have expected to type these words a year ago (doubtful but maybe), but Jarrett Stidham — playing with a bunch of future special-teamers with a couple soon-to-be salesmen slipped in — thoroughly outplayed Patriots franchise quarterback Mac Jones.
And Jones was playing with the Patriots’ starters.
Stidham, the former Patriots draft pick who was dealt away this offseason, was 4 of 6 for 72 yards, leading Vegas to a pair of scores in his two possessions — neatly and efficiently.
Jones was forced to play four series, because things looked so gross early against the Raiders’ reserves.
He finished 9 of 13 for 71 yards (a woeful 5.5 yards/attempt) and one ghastly interception.
The Patriots celebrated a drive to Nick Folk’s 35-yard field goal like they had won the Super Bowl. Again, this was not Mac’s best night.
HIS SHOOTING WOES CONTINUE
For the third straight week, Bailey Zappe gave those of us standing firmly in his camp little reason to keep believing.
It might have been the worst of three performances for the fourth round pick out of Western Kentucky.
Like Mac and Brian Hoyer before him, Zappe couldn’t find a way to matriculate the Patriots into the end zone, settling for one field goal. In all, the numbers are pedestrian, 10 of 14 for 84 yards, and his interception was probably uglier than Mac’s.
Zappe goes to school — hopefully to not be seen again this year — where you hope he can find the next gear, or at least find first gear.
MY TOP GRIPE
Deep into the second half, the Patriots unleashed the other Jones boys — rookie corners Marcus and Jack — were they were showcased against the Raider threes.
And each made plays.
Marcus Jones led the Patriots with six solo tackles and showed plenty of grit in run support, something the kid has done all through camp.
For third and fourth-round picks, they have certainly shown some promise, but the words “JC Jackson” were mentioned in the same breath as these two.
Maybe, let’s hang on just a bit. These two weren’t working against Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams Friday night.
And here’s the gripe. Both guys are small. Marcus is listed at 5-8, and Jack is at 5-11. They look undersized out there.
A franchise with a history of bad corner drafts — Duke Dawson, Joejuan Williams, Terrance Wheatley, Jonathan Wilhite, Cyrus Jones, Jordan Richards, etc., — has to be a little bit apprehensive before coronating these two as “the future.”
PAINFUL INJURY
Things went from ugly to worse when free-agent pickup Ty Montgomery was carted off with an ankle injury in the first quarter.
Montgomery’s presence had already taken on a more significant role when James White retired earlier this month.
Depending on the significance of the injury, that could propel one of the two rookies, Pierre Strong or Kevin Harris, into a bigger role on this team.
Upcoming tests on Montgomery’s ankle will certainly be noteworthy this week.
BIG SHOWS
1 — Rhamondre Stevenson.
2 — Kendrick Bourne. Maybe he’s ticking off the bosses with his attitude — and his desire to not wear knee pads — but he just might be the best weapon on this offense. Two catches for 16 yards, and he was open regularly against some really vanilla Raiders’ zone.
3 – Kevin Harris. Four carries for 54 yard, including a 33-yarder.
NO SHOWS
1 — Jonnu Smith. Actually caught a ball, but that’s where the positives end. Single-handedly ended the first possession with an awful missed assignment on the first run of the game by Rhamondre Stevenson.
2 — Isaiah Wynn. On the first sack of Mac Jones, he hardly looked engaged. That’s the way things remained.
3 — Mike Onwenu. Whistled for a hold early, then was undressed late on a run stuff. Just a tough night.
4 — Ja’Whaun Bentley. It’s not his fault that part of the job of an inside linebacker is pass coverage, something he just can’t do in the NFL. His attempted pursuit to the football on the first Vegas TD was not exactly reminiscent of vintage Ray Lewis.
5 — Jahlani Tavai. He may be a Patricia guy and a favorite of this staff. He’s not a starting linebacker in the NFL.
6 — Kyle Dugger. Covers like Bentley. Totally roasted on a Stidham play-action fake that led to a 20-yard connection with rookie Cole Fotheringham. Herein lies the conundrum. Dugger needs to play in the spot Tavai now occupies. His body size won’t allow that to happen.
7 – Anyone on the edge. These were the Raiders’ also-rans. The lack of pressure from the Patriots’ front four, which saw Matt Judon, Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings combine for over 50 snaps.
