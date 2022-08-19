It’s only a Friday night preseason game, but we go with an abbreviated online “Two-Minute Drill” on the Patriots’ 20-10 exhibition win over the Carolina Panthers.
STILL HIGH ON BAILEY
Yes, he tossed a cookie to Carolina’s Tae Hayes for a Panthers’ pick-six.
And in the end, his numbers – for the second straight week – will appear absolutely pedestrian at 16 of 25 for 173 yards and the awful, gross, really pathetic aforementioned pick.
Still, I can’t help it. There’s something about Bailey Zappe that I like.
Zappe, who replaced Brian Hoyer in the second quarter, made some good throws even though he could not get the Patriots into the end zone.
A drop by Tre Nixon – a painful whiff on a bomb that split the 8-and-2 on the front of his jersey for what should have been an east TD – and another by Josh Hammond doomed a drive that ended in a Nick Folk field goal. Zappe, who hung tough in the pocket, deserved better help.
We’ll see plenty more of Zappe on Friday night, but as things stand right now, I think the Patriots would be quite comfortable with him as their No. 2 QB.
ODD AND ENDS
A strangely giddy Bill Belichick didn’t divulge much in the postgame.
However, you can take away two nuggets.
First on linebacker Mack Wilson, who came to the team in a deal for Chase Winovich this past offseason, Belichick noted, “he adds speed to our team on defense and the kicking game.”
That’s a vote of confidence for sure for Wilson, who is in that mass of humanity vying for linebacker snaps both inside and/or out including Raekwon McMillan, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins, et al.
Also from Belichick, when asked why receiver Kendrick Bourne did not dress, the coach said that Bourne, “was not available.”
With no Bourne on the field, the shoulder injury that knocked rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton out of the game is now an issue that needs to be watched. Remember, this team is already without tight end Hunter Henry, who left practice on Tuesday with a potential, unannounced injury. …
This had the look of the old third preseason game/dress rehearsal of years past. Belichick allowed Mac Jones to run the offense for three series, then put Brian Hoyer in the game for one series with the top unit. That is, of course, a dry run for Hoyer in case Jones is hurt. …
Interesting look on defense for the Patriots on Carolina’s first two possessions with the top group on defense.
Jahlani Tavai started inside at linebacker in New England’s early-down sets. Interestingly, he played in what often had come to be “Adrian Phillips” box safety role while Phillips played more traditional deep safety in what started as a cover-two defensive look.
Patriots inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on Tavai, who had three tackles:
“Great player, great player. He’s definitely on the right track. Hell of a player, as well as off the field, a good person to have in your room.”
BIG SHOWS
1 – Ty Montgomery. The heir apparent for the third-down back job to recently retired James White looked sharp working with the ones, taking all the snaps on the first team TD drive. Had four carries for 13 yards and a TD. Also caught a ball for five yards.
2 – Lil’Jordan Humphrey. The receiver bidding for a spot on this roster dominated the second half offensively with five catches for 71 yards.
3 – JJ Taylor. New England’s leading rusher on the night with six carries for 33 yards. I was much more impressed with the blitz pickup that saved Bailey Zappe’s bacon. That’s progressed.
NO SHOWS
1 – Jonnu Smith. I swear to you the tight end played. Still waiting for the second-year Patriot to actually add something positive to this offense this summer. Perhaps, he’s pacing himself.
2 – Shaun Wade. Bill Belichick talked pregame about guys who trying to make this team who will be graded in the kicking game all night long. Wade, deep in the second half, had no idea where his punt returner, Pierre Strong, was. He rammed Strong and caused a muff, that fortunately Carolina could not recover.
3 – James Ferentz. Thrust into the starting role at guard with tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn taking the night off, Ferentz got manhandled for a sack of Mac Jones on the opening possession by Panthers’ linebacker Julian Stanford. Please do not confuse Stanford with Von Miller. In 116 career NFL games, Stanford has one sack. Ferentz compounded his issues with a stupid personal foul late in the second quarter that likely cost New England three points.
