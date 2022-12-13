When did Mac Jones morph into Jeff George 2.0?
That is Jeff George without the hose for an arm.
And more importantly, what the heck is Bill Belichick doing, allowing these public displays of anger bordering on insubordination?
These aren’t your Patriots. They're something different. Win or lose, was Cam Newton out there f-bombing the sideline when things went bad?
Jones is a second-year quarterback with zero playoff wins. Yet, here he is, with the football-viewing nation tuned in, blasting his coordinator, Matt Patricia, and his play-calling.
This is a Patriots franchise, under Belichick’s leadership, that has prided itself on team and on the boss being the boss.
When Malcolm Butler was benched in the Super Bowl and Nick Foles hung 373 yards and 41 points on the Pats, were any Patriots standing in the middle of the field questioning things?
Time and again, Johnson Bademosi and Jordan Richards were getting undressed with Butler on the sidelines in tears … crickets.
Dont'a Hightower and Devin McCourty, who have a heck of a lot more swag that Mac Jones, weren’t tossing a tantrum at midfield.
They played.
Yet, here is Mac, kicking and screaming with some pouty, pre-schooler looks, finally erupting and showing up Patricia, again not in private or in some meeting room – right here on center stage.
Is this the new Patriot Way?
Winning is nice. It’s supposed to soothe things, to temper even the most volatile situations.
Jones’ postgame comments felt contrived.
“We came here to win, that was the most important part,” he said. “Matty P did a great job. He’s trying to call the game so we can win. We’re just going to continue to grow together and do what we can to win games.”
Does Bill Belichick really want this guy popping off at every screen pass gone awry?
Mac Jones can throw for 400 yards and three TDs a night. He can do it in three straight Super Bowls for that matter. That does not give him the right to disrespect his coaches or for that matter, his football team.
WHAT A MESS!
If you are Arizona owner Bill Bidwill, and you just committed a reported $30 million over the next five years to coach Kliff Kingsbury, you have to wonder if it might have been better sinking the dough in Bitcoin.
What the heck is Kingsbury doing in the NFL?
Last night was a beautiful example of Kingsbury’s sideline ineptitude.
There were the countless penalties – his team leads the NFL in offensive flags by the way – that halted drive after drive.
“The self-inflicted stuff offensively was really bad tonight,” he admitted. “The illegal shifts on big plays … unacceptable. We have to be better.”
You think, Kliff?
The Cardinals were quite the ragged bunch, what with DeAndre Hopkins holding the football in the palm of his hand and gift-wrapping a defensive TD for the Patriots.
And the missed 50-yard field goal early by Matt Prater.
But Kingsbury’s mismanagement of the game, and the clock, before halftime, goes way past a “fireable offense.”
In case you missed it, the Cardinals, leading 13-7, were moving in Patriots territory inside the final minute of the half. On a 3rd-and-1 with 55 seconds left, James Conner was stuffed for no gain.
Here’s where Kingsbury had a series of choices and bungled every one.
First, he chose to let the clock run for just over 10 seconds inexplicably, before calling timeout. Perhaps, he thought Belichick might call a timeout.
No chance of that happening. To that point, the Patriots coach was begging to get to the locker-room down six.
His QB at the time was 11 of 17 for 83 yards. The New England offense was going sideways and getting little to nothing.
Kingsbury could have and should have let the clock run all the way down, under 20 seconds, then brought Prater on to try an indoor, 50-yard field goal.
Nope.
Instead, he called a rollout pass with his backup QB that was deflected and incomplete, leaving New England with good field position, 32 seconds – an eternity in today’s NFL – and three timeouts. It should have been field goal – miss or make – and leave the Pats about 12 seconds, on which they would take a knee.
Kingsbury’s explanation on the stupidity was sheer, trauma-induced drivel.
“I think I liked the play call we had. We had a shot at it,” he explained. “Matt’s been a clutch kicker in this league for a long time. That was just a decision based on the play call.”
What?
To add the cherry on the top of this mess, he had his defense play prevent – three-deep -- soft pass coverage, with no pressure on Mac Jones, allowing him to hit 3 of 4, including a 30-yarder to Hunter Henry, setting up a Nick Folk field goal.
Instead of a potential two-score lead at 16-7, it’s 13-10.
Seriously, even in this era of mediocre NFL coaching, that one was unconscionable.
Hey, Kliff, do the folks in Arizona a favor, and leave the FOB on the desk. They’ve had enough of this, as you call it “self-inflicted” misery.
