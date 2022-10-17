The Tennessee Titans went to the AFC title game with Ryan Tannehill.
Jimmy Garoppolo took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and they were one cut-off Emanuel Sanders deep route from knocking off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, despite throwing two postseason touchdown passes.
So, as the Bailey Buzz reaches a crescendo this week here in New England, you have to wonder if the 2022 Patriots have what it takes to make the quarterback at most an after-thought and at best a non-factor.
Be it Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones, the quarterback is a passenger on this Patriots team. Bill Belichick is making it that way.
Please, whatever you do, don’t fall into the Zappe trap, in lieu of his third straight 100-plus (118.4 to be exact) with his 309 yards passing and two touchdowns.
What you saw on Sunday was solid, not spectacular, a rookie feasting on an awful defense playing without two of its top players (Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward) that had pretty much quit.
While it was a football game — 10-6 at the half — Zappe was fine, 11 of 17 for 141 yards and no TDs.
The second half was more of a reality check for Cleveland. The Browns, who welcomed DeShaun Watson back into the building for the week played like they were tired of Jacoby Brissett’s bounce passes down the middle and lobs to the boundary.
The choice was simple. Get pummeled by Rhamondre Stevenson (19-76, 2 TDs) or let the kid have his fun. They chose the latter.
Now, this is the second straight cupcake that the Patriots have forced to surrender. That’s a positive sign.
Could Stevenson play the Derrick Henry role to Bailey/Mac’s Tannehill? Could this defense continue to elevate like the Niners did in 2019?
As I’ve stated before, it was tried in 2021 — working for a while against this kind of fodder — only to come apart at the seams vs. the real teams in December and January.
But don’t worry about the quarterback. In Belichick’s script, it just doesn’t matter.
THE REAL DUGGER
Somebody from Cleveland must have gotten on Kyle Dugger on Twitter or something. Maybe, they messed up his Trans Am like they did to Charles Jefferson in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
The third-year safety played the opening quarter like a man possessed.
Dugger — in the opening 15 minutes — had five solo tackles, two assists and an interception.
He had one tackle the rest of the way.
In a word, the kid needs to find consistency. He still struggles mightily with coverage. Even on the interception, he was beaten by the immortal Pharaoh Brown, only to be bailed out by Jacoby Brissett’s grotesquely underthrown flutter-ball.
He’s kind of masquerading as a linebacker in a safety’s body. But man, he’s fun to watch.
ODDS AND ENDS
The impact injuries continue to pile up as both defensive tackle Christian Barmore and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne left the game with injuries.
Before the game, Damien Harris looked pretty good in a workout. Perhaps his hamstring injury suffered last week is less severe than once suspected. …
Sunday’s biggest loser had to be Cleveland defensive coordinator Joe Woods. It was evident early that his game plan stunk. His linebackers and safeties looked confused, allowing Patriots to run free all afternoon through the middle.
They never adjusted, and Bailey Zappe feasted. There was no “sell-out” to stop the Patriots run, no extensive blitz packages, just a lot of easy-to shred vanilla coverages. Zappe threw for 309 yards with a 118.4 rating. Enough said.
AND FINALLY
Somebody needs to rewrite the NFL analytics program that is telling these new-age coaches to go for two in the fourth quarter when your TD cuts the game to nine points.
This, of course, came into focus with just over six minutes to play in the game when Jacoby Brissett hit Amari Cooper for a 15-yard TD to cut the margin to 24-15.
Common sense says, kick the PAT, cut it to 8, a one-possession game. Nope!
Bookworm Kevin Stefanski, the Browns coach who acts like he’s never watched pro football, chose to go for two because, of course, his people tell him to.
Folks, if you don’t get the 2 — of course, Cleveland didn’t — you’re down two scores, not one.
Down two scores, your team deflates. Did you notice the Patriots picked up two garbage-time TDs there because the Browns simply quit?
Analytics can’t handle emotion. It corrupts the data.
But this is football, not the latest economic predictions on pork-belly futures.
Any coach who goes for two in this situation deserves to be fired. He does not know football.
