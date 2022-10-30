Without quality quarterback play, NFL football is ugly, at times unwatchable.
The 2021 draft was supposed to eliminate that issue for a handful of teams, the Patriots with Mac Jones and the Jets with Zach Wilson among them.
Sunday’s battle at the Meadowlands, lost by the Jets, had to send a new set of shock waves to both franchises.
Did either Jones or Wilson look like a franchise guy to you?
Jones won the battle for sure, but his 79.9 passer rating could have and some might say should have been much, much worse.
The difference in this one? A roughing-the-passer penalty on John Franklin-Meyers.
It negated a pitiful Jones pick that Michael Carter hauled in for what might have been an 84-yard touchdown.
Instead of 17-3 at the half, it was first down Patriots and 10-6 at the break.
The Jets were never the same.
Mac’s biggest win on Sunday was not his play. It was his toughness. He took some shots – not just the two personal foul calls, either. In all, he was sacked six times.
He’ll feel it tomorrow morning for sure. But did he make any legit NFL throws?
Much of the day was spent with the Jets rushing a base four and dropping seven into coverage.
Jones stood in, surveyed – at times too long – and then found someone short and in space.
It was efficient, sort of. Carter’s negated pick would have been No. 2 on the day. And a C.J. Mosley drop could have been No. 3. You could also make the case that there would not have been a chance for No. 3.
His pre-postgame press conference embrace with the boss Bill Belichick not withstanding, Jones might have gotten the hook after the throw to Carter. Zappe time loomed.
The good news for the Patriots and Jets?
They weren’t the only ones who bought in to the ’21 draft.
Trevor Lawrence tumbled to 2-6 in Jacksonville yesterday. Justin Fields, the guy who beat you on Monday night, was hammered by Dallas. He’s 3-5. Trey Lance is out for the year, replaced by Jimmy G in San Francisco. And Davis Mills is fodder with the Texans at 1-5-1.
A DOSE OF REALITY
They are the last place New England Patriots – the team in ninth (of 16) in the AFC.
Pop the corks and celebrate if that’s your thing.
The ugly win over the utterly clueless Jets was a coat of paint for a football team locked in the bottom half of the conference at what once was the midpoint of the NFL season.
If you looked at the schedule when it was announced, the number through eight games had to be 4-4.
It was a little awkward getting here – you might have thought a win over the Bears and a loss to the Steelers, but the Patriots are what they are.
THE TURNING POINT
Taking over the football after Mac Jones and the Patriots offense were denied on fourth-and-1 inside the final two minutes, the Jets were completely in charge at 10-3.
They opened the two-minute drill with three straight positive plays to push the football to their own 43 when Wilson hit Michael Carter for eight yards up the middle of the field.
New York had all three timeouts and coach Robert Saleh chose not to use them, instead rushing to the line and tossing an incomplete pass.
On third-and-2, in a tight game, you run the football. That way, even if you punt, you have either burned 40 more seconds or you force the Patriots to burn a timeout.
Saleh called for a pass. The Patriots blitzed, and per usual, Wilson panicked, throwing an interception to Ja’Whaun Bentley.
The throw was brutal, missing a wide-open receiver and splitting the “8” on Bentley’s jersey in half.
But that game-changer is totally on the Jets’ coaching staff. They put the player in a position to fail … miserably. And Wilson certainly obliged.
ODDS AND ENDS
Another rock-solid day for New England’s offensive MVP, Jakobi Meyers. The receiver caught a team-high nine balls for 60 yards. …
As inept as the New England offense looked at times in a six-point first-half, you got a positive vibe at the break because New England was winning on third down – on both sides of the football.
The Patriots were 6 for 11 on third-down before the half. …
There was a Nelson Agholor sighting. The much-maligned receiver certainly saw more snaps than expected when DeVante Parker injured his knee on the first play of the game. Still, Agholor had one catch for two yards, an infinite number of catches and yards more than Kendrick Bourne had. Bourne, returning from a “toe” injury, had only one target with no catches. …
Finishing out the receiver docket, rookie Tyquan Thornton was barely visible, catching one ball for 13 yards.
